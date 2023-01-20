Te'Zahn Francois

Newman Smith freshman Te'Zahn Francois had eight points and a key blocked shot late in the fourth quarter of Friday's 36-33 victory against Class 5A's No. 20 Frisco Wakeland.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

FRISCO – Newman Smith head boys basketball coach Percy Johnson trusts freshman forward Te’Zahn Francois to play big minutes for the Trojans.

That level of trust grew on Friday.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments