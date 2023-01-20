FRISCO – Newman Smith head boys basketball coach Percy Johnson trusts freshman forward Te’Zahn Francois to play big minutes for the Trojans.
That level of trust grew on Friday.
With a potential 15-game win streak hanging in the balance for the Trojans, Francois made two clutch jump shots in the third quarter to give Newman Smith an eight-point lead. But it was one defensive sequence late in the fourth quarter that showed why Johnson had Francois in the game.
Trailing by three points with less than three minutes remaining in the ballgame, Class 5A's No. 20 Frisco Wakeland had possession.
The ball eventually landed in the hands of senior forward Luke Lee. Lee rose up in the air on a 3-point attempt. But that shot was blocked by Francois, who then wisely passed to junior Calvin Blue.
Blue made a layup and Newman Smith held on to beat Wakeland, 36-33. Not only did the Trojan win streak reach 15 games, but the victory gave Newman Smith (17-5 overall, 7-0 district) a two-game cushion over Wakeland (21-5, 5-2) for first place in District 9-5A.
“I noticed that he was getting a little too close to the ball, so I had to keep following him,” Francois said. “I knew that he was going to try to spot up and shoot. I stuck with him.”
Newman Smith 22, Frisco Wakeland 20. 603 3QTe'zahn Francois gets a defender to miss and he makes a short shot.First lead for the Trojans. pic.twitter.com/ljS5WoQqBg
“That kid has surprised everybody,” Johnson said. “He’s so poised and he doesn’t let mistakes get to him.”
Johnson said his Trojans struggled at times offensively against the Wolverines’ zone defense and he believes it is something that they will work hard to get better at. But the thing that pleased him the most about his team’s effort on Friday was their ability to adjust to a slower pace.
And Johnson said that his team’s goal is to hold opponents to less than 50 points, which Newman Smith did Friday. It marked the 17th time this season that the Trojans have accomplished the feat. The 33 points marked a season low for Wakeland.
“That’s what our identity is,” Johnson said. “Keeping guys in front of us is our main goal.”
After the two teams battled to an 18-18 halftime tie, the Trojans had better success penetrating the Wolverines’ zone defense in the third quarter. Two jumpers by Francois and one fast-break layup by Blue gave Newman Smith a 28-20 lead with 2:52 remaining in the third quarter.
Francois and junior Nic Codie each had eight points to lead red-hot Newman Smith.
Wakeland was in need of an offensive spark. The Wolverines had scored just 22 points by the end of the third quarter – a performance that comes three days after Wakeland exploded for 80 points in an 80-72 triumph over cross-town rival Frisco Reedy.
Senior Matt Hampton answered the call. Hampton was a one-man wrecking crew at times in the fourth quarter. He scored the first eight points in the frame, the final two coming on a layup that gave the Wolverines a 30-28 lead with 3:34 remaining in the ballgame.
After Newman Smith scored the game’s next four points to retake the lead following a putback by Demonte Greene, Hampton countered with an off-balanced runner and was fouled. He made the ensuing free throw to compete the three-point play for a 33-32 Wakeland lead.
Hampton scored 11 of his game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter.
“His confidence really showed through,” said Tyron Lee, Wakeland head coach. “He was just aggressive when the ball was in his hands. He’s special in those moments.”
After Codie made a layup to give Newman Smith the lead, Wakeland had chances to tie or take the lead. But the Wolverines were held scoreless for the game’s final 1:58.
“Offensively, we were never able to really get into what we do,” coach Lee said. “That was full credit to what Newman Smith was doing defensively.”
The win streak reaches 15 games: See the best photos from Newman Smith's win over Frisco Wakeland
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.