The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 12.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Carrollton has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media continues the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best performance
Paz’s complete game clinches 6-6A title for Hebron baseball
The District 6-6A title was decided on the second-to-last day of the regular season, and Hebron turned to a sophomore to get the job done.
With Hebron playing Flower Mound in front of an overflow crowd at Hawks Field, the right arm of Marcos Paz came through in the clutch. Behind a one-hit, 13-strikeout performance from Paz, Hebron edged the Jaguars, 1-0, April 28 to clinch the district title for the Hawks.
The only run of the game came on a fielder’s choice by Hebron alum Pierce Matthews.
The Hawks put on a pitching clinic that week in a two-game series against Flower Mound as they held the Jaguars to one run.
Paz finished the season 7-3 with a 1.69 ERA to accompany 90 strikeouts, 14 earned runs and 28 hits in 57.2 innings.
Best coach
Eric Reil, Hebron boys basketball
Reil and his staff pushed all the right buttons with the Hebron boys basketball team at full strength heading into the playoffs. The Hawks upset two teams ranked in the state's top 11 to qualify for the regional semifinals – just the third appearance in the regional tournament for the Hawks in program history.
Hebron was dealt more than its fair share of adversity. The Hawks didn’t have reigning 6-6A offensive player of the year and North Texas pledge Alex Cotton available for the first three months because of a wrist injury, and both senior Nate Mercer and junior Graham Moore were unavailable at times because of undisclosed injuries.
Injuries and all, Reil and his coaching staff found a way to keep the Hawks focused, and his players accepted every challenge that was thrown in their direction.
Hebron went 20-9 without Cotton, who averaged more than 20 points per game as a junior, and was a playoff team.
Reil also regrouped his Hawks after losing to Lewisville on a buzzer-beater in a seeding game. It was a loss that only drove Hebron to better things. Hebron ousted 5-6A champion Allen, ranked No. 9 in 6A, in the bi-district round, and the Hawks were only getting warmed up.
Hebron won each of its next two playoff games, including in the regional quarterfinals against district rival and No. 10-ranked Plano, to advance to the regional semifinals.
Biggest upset
Prince of Peace softball routs Veritas Academy to make 1st TAPPS Final Four
Prior to this season, Prince of Peace softball had never advanced past the second round of the playoffs.
But now-second-year Lady Eagles head coach Dorman Pryor, who spent the previous 10 seasons as an assistant coach at South Grand Prairie, felt that Prince of Peace had the skill and talent to break past that threshold.
“My first thoughts were I didn’t know what I had for sure, but it did look promising that we would get to where we are now,” he said. “It was fully expected. They hadn’t gone this far before. I was hoping that I could bring something that they would buy into. I don’t know whether they bought in, but they sure have been coachable and fun to work with.”
The Lady Eagles advanced to their first state tournament appearance following a 14-1 victory against Austin Veritas Academy in a TAPPS Division III playoff game on May 9.
Alum Grace Pritchett tossed her fifth no-hitter, allowing two walks with 13 strikeouts, and was also a key contributor offensively, going a perfect 3-for-3 with a triple.
The Lady Eagles tallied 14 hits and scored at least one run in every inning, punctuated by a seven-run outburst in the top of the fourth.
