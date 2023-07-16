The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired Wednesday.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Carrollton has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media continues the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best play
Francois' block lifts Newman Smith to 15th consecutive victory
Throughout the season, a lockdown style of defense was the biggest reason why the Trojans won the District 9-5A title in boys basketball. Newman Smith held opponents to 50 or fewer points in 19 of the 30 games played, and a big reason was the emergence of incoming sophomore Te’Zhan Francois.
Francois is an athletic, 6-foot-3 guard that has a unique ability to lock down opposing guards with his size, and it showed during Smith’s 39-36 road win against Frisco Wakeland on Jan. 20.
With the Trojans clinging to a one-point lead, the Wolverines had a chance to take the lead in the final minute. The ball eventually landed in the hands of Wakeland alum Luke Lee, who rose in the air for a 3-point attempt. However, Francois blocked the shot and then passed the ball to senior Calvin Blue, who converted a layup to clinch Smith’s 15th consecutive victory.
Although seven games still remained on the district schedule for the Trojans, that victory over a talented Wolverines team served as the springboard to Smith’s third conference championship over the last four seasons.
Iron athlete
Leila Farda, RL Turner cross country, softball and volleyball
Growing up, Farda was well-versed in many sports, including softball, track and field and volleyball. The athletic genes come from her mother, Leah, who ran cross country in both high school and college, and father, Michael, who played football at Irving Nimitz for his late father, Mike.
Entering her freshman season, Farda gave cross country a try for the first time. Prior to high school, she was a standout sprinter, but she was quick to adjust to long-distance running. Farda won the District 11-5A championship in 2021 and was a regional qualifier.
Farda again made it to the Region II-5A meet her sophomore season last fall, and this time she made history, becoming the school's first cross country runner to qualify for state since 2014 after she recorded an 11th-place finish at the regional meet.
But cross country wasn’t the only sport where Farda found success. She was named to the 9-5A all-district second team in softball for her play in the outfield, and in volleyball, earned an honorable-mention nod on the all-district team. Farda, a defensive specialist/setter, had 27 kills, 65 digs, 13 aces and five assists.
Most improved athlete
Amaya Rubalcado, Creekview wrestling
Rubalcado gave wrestling a try for the first time her freshman season after a conversation with a friend following the conclusion of the 2020 fall volleyball season.
It’s a decision that Rubalcado hasn’t regretted.
Rubalcado was an alternate for Creekview at the regional tournament as a freshman and qualified for that same tournament as a sophomore following a top-four finish in the district tournament. She took the next step this year by qualifying for the state tournament for the first time after winning first place at 107 pounds in the Region II-5A tournament.
Not only did Rubalcado qualify for state, she won her first match at the Class 5A state tournament with a pin of Comal Smithson Valley’s Alexandria Green in the consolation bracket's first round. Rubalcado went 22-12 in her third season wrestling for Creekview.
Rubalcado is one of five state qualifiers set to return for the Mustangs this upcoming season.
