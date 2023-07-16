Leila Farda

RL Turner junior Leila Farda became the first Lion cross country runner to qualify for the state meet since 2014.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired Wednesday.

It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.

