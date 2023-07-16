The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on Wednesday.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Little Elm and The Colony has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media continues the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best play
Leonard’s grand slam powers Lobos to Game 1 win
The Little Elm baseball team made the playoffs this year for the first time since 2019.
Little Elm hosted Game 1 of a bi-district playoff series against District 6-6A champion Hebron. In what was a tightly contested game throughout, the Hawks held leads of 1-0, 2-1, 3-1 and 3-2, but the Lobo offense was always one or two extra-base hits away from taking the lead.
Of course, getting that timely hit wouldn’t be an easy task given who was on the mound for Hebron. Will Patterson, later named the most valuable player of 6-6A, gave up just six earned runs all season and had a .692 ERA with 68 strikeouts.
But Little Elm got to Patterson in the bottom of the sixth inning. After Patterson induced two fly-outs to commence the frame, Edward Chavez reached base on a single, Kendyl Johnson was hit by a pitch and Dylan Terry drew a walk to load the bases.
That set the stage for Irvin Leonard. Leonard has a knack for hitting the long ball, having done it three times already that season. And with the game in the balance, he came through in the clutch, clubbing a grand slam over the wall in left field to bring the Lobo supporters to their feet.
Leonard’s home run gave Little Elm a 6-3 lead and the Lobos went on to win the opening game of the playoffs by that same score.
Iron athlete
Avery Brown, Little Elm girls basketball and track and field
Brown overcame a couple of personal hurdles to enjoy a breakout senior season in both basketball and track and field.
COVID took away most of her freshman track season and then she suffered an ACL tear during a preseason tournament her junior season that forced her to miss the remainder of basketball season and the entire spring track season.
Finally cleared to play without any restrictions last October, Brown made her senior season one to remember.
Brown logged significant playing time at forward for the Little Elm girls basketball team, which made history this year. The Lady Lobos won their first outright district title in 21 years and made their first regional final. Brown averaged 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
Little Elm’s extended postseason run forced Brown to miss the first couple of track and field meets. Coming into this year, she had competed in only one meet. But she had plenty of support along the way, including from her parents, father Chris and mother Jenna, both of whom were track and field athletes at Wheaton College (Ill.).
Despite having limited experience competing in the discus while in high school, Brown placed second in the 5-6A meet and then qualified for the Region I-6A meet after placing second in the area meet with a personal-best toss of 120-6.
Brown plans to play basketball and compete in track and field for Oklahoma Panhandle State University.
Most improved athlete
Saniyah Ward, The Colony
The Colony has a storied history in wrestling. The Cougars have generated six state champions, 36 state placers and 70 state qualifiers.
Ward became the program’s latest state placer after she captured fifth place at 132 pounds in the Class 5A state tournament.
Coming into the season, The Colony head coach Ryan Bascue, now the boys head coach after longtime coach Chuck Brown recently accepted the same position at Lovejoy, said Ward had a “lot of raw talent that needed to be refined.”
Ward heeded her coach’s teachings and demonstrated tremendous improvement during the season, and all of her hard work behind the scenes led to a berth in the state tournament.
After pinning San Antonio Burbank’s Gideon Sanchez in the first round, Ward was relegated to the back side of the bracket following a loss via technical fall to Lubbock Cooper’s Zoe Bennett in the next round. However, Ward bounced back with three straight wins, which included a second victory against Sanchez in the fifth-place match, to earn a spot on the medal stand.
