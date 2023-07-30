The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 12.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Carrollton has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media concludes the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best male athlete
Nic Codie, Newman Smith boys basketball
Codie, tabbed the No. 58 recruit in the nation by ESPN, has seen his stock rise significantly since helping to lead the Trojans to the District 9-5A title in February.
The 6-foot-8, 200-pound senior forward lists 21 college offers and, according to Charlie Parent of zagsblog.com, has been in communication with Auburn, Baylor, Houston, Miami and TCU the most. Codie told Parent that he expects to announce his commitment between late October and early November.
On the court, Codie provided versatility for a young but talented Newman Smith team that filled its tank on the defensive end. Codie has the height to be a difference maker in the paint, using his long wing span to block shots, rebound and reach over defenders to put the ball in the basket. He is also fluid with his jump shot and can make shots from all three levels on the court.
Named the most valuable player of 9-5A, Codie averaged 16 points and nine rebounds per game.
With Newman Smith returning all but two players from last season’s 22-8 team, the Trojans are poised for big things for the 2023-24 season.
Best female athlete
Stalee Fields, Hebron girls golf
It was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Hebron after the Lady Hawks lost 10 seniors from their 2022 team that finished in fifth place in the Class 6A state tournament to graduation.
Hebron head coach Jeff Fields said the 2023 season didn’t get off to a great start, saying it was trial by fire for those players that were new to the varsity level. The one varsity returner that had experience playing on the Lady Hawks’ top varsity team was junior Stalee Fields, the daughter of coach Fields.
Fields carried the torch as the remainder of the team gained varsity experience, and by the time the District 6-6A tournament came around, she showed that she is a big part of the program's future. She carded a 36-hole score of 147 to win the district tournament by four strokes and was at her best on day two of the two-day tournament, recording just one double-bogey along with three birdies during the final 18 holes.
At the Region I-6A tournament, Fields helped to lead a strong second-day showing for Hebron, which outlasted Allen for third place and a third consecutive state berth. Fields shot 150 to finish in a three-way tie for fourth place.
Fields’ strong postseason run continued at the state tournament in Georgetown, where she shot 141 to capture fourth place in the individual standings.
Best team
Prince of Peace boys soccer
New division, same result for the Prince of Peace boys soccer team.
A year after winning the Division II title, the Eagles claimed the TAPPS Division III championship on March 1 with a 1-1 (4-3) win in penalty kicks over Houston St. Thomas Episcopal at the Round Rock Athletic Complex.
"It was great,” said Prince of Peace head coach Antonio Pecorari, better known as Tatu, who was a star player for the Dallas Sidekicks MISL indoor soccer team in the 1980s. “Any time you win a state title, it shows that you worked hard throughout the season. Back-to-back is great.
“It isn't easy. Last year, we were a 4A school, and this year we dropped to 3A. And to be honest with you, it was harder to win this year than it was last year. There was stronger competition in 3A than in 4A schools. The kids are great. They executed well."
Prince of Peace rising junior goalkeeper Harrison Cook delivered another stout performance in his second straight season backstopping the Eagles to a state championship, making two saves in penalties and another in overtime.
"He's a big body,” Pecorari said. “He's a good example for the kids. Last year, I recommended to him that he get a little more training and get a coach who knows what he is doing because you have talent. He has the perfect size, and he worked hard the whole year. Hard pays off. Every good team starts with a good goalkeeper, and we're fortunate to have him."
Pecorari praised the amount of possession by his Eagles, who won the state title after senior Breandan Dasher converted a penalty kick on the fifth attempt by Prince of Peace during the shootout.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.