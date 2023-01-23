Robin Low is the Youth Services Librarian at the Carrollton Public Library, where she is certain she has the best job in the world and serves her community through a variety of programs. When she’s not working, Low can be found spending time in Downtown Carrollton, listening to music, or reading.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in North Texas, and I think it likely that I'll be here for a long while. I live in the area with my husband and child. In addition to working at the Carrollton Public Library, I am also currently getting my Master's of Library Science degree at the University of North Texas, specializing in Youth Services and Storytelling.
What do you do in your role as part of the Youth Services team?
I am completely sincere when I say that I might have the best job in the world. I lead four Story Time programs each week for toddlers and preschool-aged children where we read books, sing songs, and learn new things. I also get to work with elementary-aged children during the LEGO Builders program, Maker Lab, Robot Coding, and Family Board Game Night, among other projects. In fact, if you have visited the library and done the Kid's Place Scavenger Hunt, you've participated in another program that I have worked on.
What is your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part of the job is when I can see the gears turning in the children's eyes as they learn something new. I love the process of gauging the children's current level of understanding and formulating a question that forces them to stretch just the tiniest bit. The children are the best part of the job, but the parents/caregivers are a close second! They are so supportive and eager to learn when I explain the early literacy principles and the strategies behind the activities that we do in Story Time.
What are some of your favorite books or authors?
I read mostly fantasy and science fiction, some of my favorite authors being J.R.R. Tolkien, Brandon Sanderson and Sarah J. Maas. However, a good memoir stays with me like nothing else; "Educated" by Tara Westover and "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy both changed my life!
Who or what inspires you?
I am often moved and inspired through music. Listening to music and singing has always played an important role in my life and when I find myself discouraged or struggling, I use music to work through my emotions.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about making sure that children of all backgrounds and abilities feel welcome in my Story Time programs. I want the Story Time room to feel like a safe space for every child and their parent. I try to foster an environment of compassion and understanding as sometimes children have hard days that prevent them from participating appropriately as the parent/caregiver wishes they would. I don't want caregivers to feel embarrassed if their child struggles to listen and behave for a 25-minute program. (What 2-year-old can?!)
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
My family and I love going to Koreatown shops near Trinity Mills and Old Denton. Everything is so delicious. We keep trying new places every time we go! Some of our favorites have been Ari Korean BBQ, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, and Too Thai Street Eats. On other nights you can find us at Downtown Carrollton getting a pizza from Cane Rosso or a beer at 3 Nations Brewing.
What are some ways the community can get involved at the library?
Volunteer to lead programs! Often times library patrons suggest a program or wish we offered something different. We wish we could meet every request, but our staff can only do so much. If you have a skill or an idea for a library program, please consider contacting us.
What do you like to do in your free time?
What free time? I mostly jest, but let's just say that I am very excited to graduate this May and have one less thing bidding for my time. After I finish school and only have work and family time to balance, I hope to add back in some hobbies or perhaps bask in the free time for a while.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I knew this was what I wanted to do six years ago when I took my child to their first Story Time at a public library. Seeing the youth librarian captivate a room of toddlers with the power of a book was inspiring. I love the positive energy that the children bring into the room, and I do everything I can to meet them at their level. Throughout the Story Times in my child's early life, not only did they learn new songs and skills, but I learned right along with them about early literacy principles and how to encourage my child's literacy development. I hope that I can make an impact on the families who attend the library.
