Shelby Carradine has participated in recreation activities across the country, finding her way back to Carrollton where she was born and raised. Now serving as a recreation coordinator for the city, Carradine spends her time developing and expanding adaptive and inclusive offerings within the parks and recreation department. In her free time, Carradine enjoys doing anything outdoors or something that involves music.
Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in Carrollton and my family still lives here. After graduating from Hebron High School, I went off to Texas State University in San Marcos. There, I received my Bachelor of Science degree in recreation administration with an emphasis in recreation therapy. While in college, I spent my summers guiding horseback pack trips in New Mexico at the Philmont Scout Ranch, which is where I found my love of the mountains. After completing my internship in Seattle and as an adaptive snow ski instructor and passing my exam to become a certified therapeutic recreation specialist, I kept on moving north. The next six years of my life I lived in Alaska as a recreation therapist at a residential treatment facility and then as the recreation programs director for a non-profit organization that served individuals with developmental disabilities. But then it was time to come home and be close to my family again.
What do you do in your role as recreation coordinator for the City of Carrollton?
As a recreation coordinator with the City of Carrollton, I have been developing and expanding our adaptive and inclusive offerings to children and adults who experience physical or developmental disabilities. This includes our sensory friendly break area at special events, adaptive sports, special needs swim nights, family game nights, dances and much more.
What is your favorite part about working for the city's parks and recreation department?
There are many reasons why I love working for the City of Carrollton, but if I were to pick one, it is that I get to spread my passion of recreation therapy in my hometown and for a city that tremendously supports my efforts.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
I enjoy spending time at the Perry Homestead Museum, it reminds me of being on the ranch.
How did you know working in parks and recreation was something you wanted to pursue as a career?
I knew I wanted to be a recreation therapist but did not originally think of working for a parks and recreation department. Now I wouldn’t want to work anywhere else!
What do you like to do in your free time?
Anything outdoors or that involves live music. You’ll find us camping or overlanding most weekends if we aren’t somewhere listening live to our favorite Texas country artists.
What are you passionate about?
I have always been passionate about helping others and providing experiences for everyone to enjoy.
Who or what inspires you?
I always feel the most inspired when I am in the mountains and away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
What kind of impact do you hope to make on residents of Carrollton?
I hope to continue to expand opportunities for individuals and families to enjoy meaningful and fulfilling recreation and leisure activities.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
