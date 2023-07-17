Mary Lovell currently serves as the finance chair for the CFBISD Educational Foundation, which aims to support campus, educator and student initiatives. As an advocate for public schools, Lovell serves on several different North Texas boards and aims to support the community of learners and educators. In her free time, Lovell, a Coppell resident, enjoys her church, traveling, tennis, and more.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
After enduring winters in New England and the Midwest, I moved to Houston in 1979 for a terrific employment opportunity. I was lured to Carrollton/Dallas in 1988 for another career move with a wonderful company, and will celebrate 34 years of marriage to Craig this year. We're now 'empty nesters' as our daughter is living in NYC. After 22 years in Carrollton, we moved to Coppell (the CFBISD part of Coppell) seeking a floorplan to accommodate aging moms. Our daughter insisted we remain in CFBISD so she could attend R.L. Turner's AMAT (Academy of Media Arts & Technology). I am a fanatic advocate for our public schools – CFBISD, of course! I currently serve on the CFBISD Educational Foundation, CFB Association for the Gifted & Talented, North Dallas AAUW & our local Education Foundation, Coppell Women's Club, HBS (Harvard Business School) Club of Dallas. I enjoy our church, tennis, aquacize, travel and pickleball.
What are some ways you are involved with the CFBISD community?
Currently I am finance chair for the CFBISD Educational Foundation which was founded in 1997 to support campus, educator, and student initiatives that the ISD cannot fund. I am so proud of how our community supports our learners and educators! AAUW (formerly known as American Association of University Women) mentors our scholars attending Early College High School and collaborates with Council PTA in an annual meet the candidate forum for our school board trustee candidates. Have also advocated for our ISD's bond elections.
How did you know serving on the CFBISD Educational Foundation Board of Directors was something you wanted to do?
After our daughter graduated from CFBISD, this just seemed like a way to continue supporting our schools. The EF's initial focus at the time of founding was providing scholarships to graduating seniors. While this remains important, our mission also includes supporting educators and students who serve our 25,000-plus students through several grant programs (Innovative campus grants, ImpactNow!, The Giving House, Mission-related initiatives). Our board members are all so interesting and passionate about supporting our learners and educators. We know that investing in our schools is vital: Many CFBISD alumni are working, leading, working, serving right here. When our learners and educators thrive, our communities do too.
What makes you proud to be a resident of Coppell?
The community support for public schools across the board, and the support for each other. We were grateful to find a community that was as supportive of each other as Carrollton is. The Coppell Womens' Club provides terrific programs and I don't have to drive very far at all to enjoy them! Our current church (Valley Ranch Baptist Church) supports and mentors students in CFBISD, Coppell ISD too.
What do you like to do in your free time?
As a retiree, I guess all my time is "free"... My volunteer work is rewarding and provides some brain-food. I also enjoy my tennis teams which are based out of Oak Creek Tennis Center and aquatics at Coppell's Rec Center.
What are you passionate about?
Treating people as I would like to be treated. Continuous learning.
Who or what inspires you?
The example set by my mother. She raised five children to adulthood in a very challenging environment and times. Her faithfulness never waivered. She inspired me to do my best, be positive and advocate to make a difference. I also have to add my college debate coach in Wisconsin. We all were Packer fans and Vince Lombardi's tenacity and focus was impactful.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
Wow. This is a heavy question. I think I would like to leave my corner of the world better than I found it, and encourage others to do the same. Little betterments can make big differences as we often don't know how our initiatives affect the future... especially with our learners. In my little Wisconsin town girls had very limited options for their futures. Because people believed in and encouraged me, my options expanded. These days our children live in a global world and there are so many doors that can open for them with some encouragement.
