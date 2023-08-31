Cozy Crates 1.tiff

Cozy Crates founder Lily Falconer.

Lily Falconer, Hebron High School senior and Lewisville resident, founded Cozy Crates to provide comfort and solace to children who have been victims of natural disasters.

Falconer's journey in the nonprofit sector began after she faced the challenges brought about by Hurricane Maria in 2017. Fueled by her own experiences, Falconer was determined to ease the burdens of other children undergoing similar hardships. This led her to found Cozy Crates.

The organization helped respond to Hurricane Ian in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida in September 2022.
Lily Falconer spreads the word about Cozy Crates and gathers support for the cause.
Volunteers pack up Cozy Crates for the upcoming 2023 hurricane season.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

