Lily Falconer, Hebron High School senior and Lewisville resident, founded Cozy Crates to provide comfort and solace to children who have been victims of natural disasters.
Falconer's journey in the nonprofit sector began after she faced the challenges brought about by Hurricane Maria in 2017. Fueled by her own experiences, Falconer was determined to ease the burdens of other children undergoing similar hardships. This led her to found Cozy Crates.
“I am excited to begin the second year of Cozy Crates,” Falconer said. “With the help of many volunteers, we have prepared 150 Cozy Crates boxes that we hope to deliver to affected children. Each of these boxes is filled with items that are designed to comfort children, provide a sense of normalcy and ownership and promote resilience.”
Cozy Crates recently celebrated a significant milestone on July 25 with a successful packing event that brought volunteers from the community together to prepare Cozy Crates boxes for distribution.
In its first year as an organization, Cozy Crates hand-delivered 100 Cozy Crates to families impacted by Hurricane Ian in American Red Cross shelters around Fort Myers, Florida. Because of the face-to-face interactions she had with the families and their children, as well as mental health professionals, Falconer had the opportunity to learn more about the needs of hurricane-impacted families.
Cozy Crates was then able to adjust its relief boxes to better cater to survivors’ needs in the following year. The organization set a goal of distributing 150 Cozy Crates to children affected by hurricanes in the United States this fall.
To achieve this goal, the organization plans to collaborate closely with area shelters in coastal states to ensure that its comfort crates reach those who need them the most.
Each Cozy Crate is designed to cater to the emotional needs of children grappling with the aftermath of natural disasters. Hand-tied soft fabric blankets offer a comforting touch, while stuffed animals and personalized notes provide a sense of security, heartfelt encouragement and love during difficult times, Falconer said.
“Backpacks help children organize their belongings and establish a sense of ownership, while the added activity books, and colored pencils promote play and interaction, contributing to the children's overall well-being,” Falconer said. “These boxes now contain an added touch of care, as each one includes a jump rope and playing cards to encourage social, mental and physical activity.”
As Cozy Crates steps into its second year, Falconer said the organization remains dedicated to its vision of making a positive difference in the lives of young survivors and raising awareness about the emotional impact of natural disasters on children.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.