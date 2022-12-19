Bill Bexley is a long-time resident of Texas who joined the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Rotary Club in 2006 and never looked back. He has served many roles in the organization including Communications Director, President, and most recently, Treasurer. When he’s not committing time to the Rotary Club, Bexley can be found hunting or being involved in his church.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born at Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Texas and grew up in Temple graduating from Temple High School in 1962. I was in the band and was also a drum major for two years. After graduation, I enrolled at the University of Texas in Austin where I received a BBA degree in 1966-67. I moved to Fort Smith, Arkansas, in 1967 as an Industrial Engineer for Whirlpool Corporation. It was a million square foot plant with over 2,000 employees making all the upright freezers and refrigerators for Whirlpool and Sears. We had two sons born in Fort Smith prior to moving to Houston to join another manufacturing company in facility management. I moved to Dallas in 1976 as a facilities engineer for Recognition Equipment in Irving and then in the early 1980s, I joined Apple Computer in Carrollton as Facilities manager where we made all of the Apple IIs and Apple IIIs. When it was apparent that Apple was going to close the Carrollton facility, I obtained my Texas Real Estate License specializing in commercial real estate and more specifically in industrial real estate. I continue to work in that capacity having brokered many thousand square feet in leases and sales of industrial buildings and land. I have been with JSC Realty Services since 2006 as Vice President.
What do you do in your role for the Rotary Club of Carrollton-Farmers Branch?
After a couple of years as a member, I was asked to join the board and become the Communications Director. This involved managing the website, sending out emails, and making sure our members were up to date on our projects and programs. In July of 2012, I was asked to be the Secretary of the Club. This was a one year responsibility, but also it put me in line to be the incoming President and the President in 2014-2015. It was my honor and privilege to serve as President. We had a great year and I again was honored (out of over 60 clubs) to be recognized as President of the Year by our Rotary District. In July 2016, I took on the responsibility as Treasurer and currently remain in that position. Additionally, I became the Holiday Flag Committee Chair helping organize the flag program along with many other members. Some of this responsibility aligns with my treasurer duties. We have a great committee that takes on the effort of making sure we have enough flags in inventory for each holiday, meeting the Scouting Units at our flag warehouse for each holiday. While I’m very busy with Rotary, it is a labor of love.
What is your favorite part about being involved in the Rotary Club?
While I knew many of the members, my favorite part was just meeting every week, enjoying lunch and the fellowship. I discovered that the members of the club were made up of civic, school, and business leaders in Carrollton and Farmers Branch. I was making new friends in the community where I live and work. Subsequently, I realized that our club was involved in supporting the youth and others in our community, not only working on service projects, but also providing financial support when needed. I learned that Rotary is the largest service organization in the world. We support Metrocrest Services and other organizations, and raised a substantial amount of money to build all accessible playgrounds in Farmers Branch and Carrollton. We also partner with the Rotary Club of Montego Bay in Jamaica, raising money, gathering books, medical supplies, and other needed items in support of an orphan home and several schools. Just a few years ago, we embarked on a Holiday Flag Program. We are one of over 20 Rotary Clubs in our district who deliver flags for major holidays to homes and businesses. Our focus of course is Carrollton and Farmers Branch. After four years, we are now delivering close to 900 flags for five holidays in the year. We partner with Scouting Units who deliver and retrieve the flags for each holiday. This is a great service to our country and our community.
How did you originally get involved in the Rotary Club?
I joined the Rotary Club of Carrollton-Farmers Branch in 2006 through an invitation from Dr. Paul Lonquist. Paul and I have been long time friends having met in the early 1990s as we were both involved in Circle Ten Boy Scouts and specifically Troop 876.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love the outdoors, both bass fishing, and lately quail and pheasant hunting. I have hunting dogs and love to go out with them during hunting season. I’m very involved in our church, First Methodist Church Dallas, having served on every major committee over the years. My wife, Joan, and I were part of the Chancel Choir and are also very active in our Double-Aires Sunday School Class. We, of course, spend as much time as possible with our three families, and seven grandchildren.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton or Farmers Branch?
We certainly enjoy going to the many restaurants in Carrollton and Farmers Branch, but I love to spend most of my free time working on behalf of our Rotary Club. It is a great place to be on Thursdays for lunch.
Who or what inspires you?
I’m mostly inspired by all of the people both in our Rotary Club, my church, and our community who are servant leaders and do it not for personal gain, but for the joy it brings to know that you are helping those that need your help.
What are you passionate about?
I am honored and consider it a privilege to be part of a group of civic, school leaders, and business leaders who come together to collectively make a huge difference in the lives of our youth, and the citizens of both Carrollton and Farmers Branch. I count my blessings every day that I’m able to participate in this effort and see the results we are able to accomplish. We are much stronger as a group than most of us can be as individuals.
How can someone get involved in the Rotary Club?
It is an easy process to become a member of our Rotary Club. First, just start coming each week so we get to know you, then simply fill out the application that we submit to our board. We meet each Thursday (except for a few holidays and some special occasions) from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch at Brookhaven Country Club. The address is 3333 Golfing Green, Farmers Branch, Texas 75234. Our website is www.cfbrotary5810.org.
What are some personal hopes you have for the future of the Rotary Club?
We continue to grow our Holiday Flag Program. Our goal by June of 2023 is 1,200 flag subscriptions. The cost is $55.00 per year and it is easy to subscribe by going to www.flagsovercfb.com. We continue to raise money each year for our Signature Project, which is the All Accessible Playground with the thought that we will add some additional playground components to the two playgrounds we built in Farmers Branch and Carrollton.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.