Carrollton Profile 1218.jpeg
Courtesy of Bill Bexley

Bill Bexley is a long-time resident of Texas who joined the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Rotary Club in 2006 and never looked back. He has served many roles in the organization including Communications Director, President, and most recently, Treasurer. When he’s not committing time to the Rotary Club, Bexley can be found hunting or being involved in his church.

Tell me a little bit about yourself.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments