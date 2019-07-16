Carrollton and Plano motorists who travel on the President George Bush Tollway (PGBT) can expect some traffic relief as the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) opened an additional traffic lane on the tollway in the eastbound direction between Frankford Road and the Dallas North Tollway (DNT).
Finished in late June, this improvement is part of a nearly $2 billion investment to improve traffic flow and alleviate congestion. NTTA spokesman Michael Rey said the additional lane is part of a bigger picture.
“This is another piece of the puzzle,” he said. “We’re trying to decrease congestion, and this is a small part of it.”
According to the NTTA, work to widen the PGBT between DNT and Interstate 35 began in July 2017. The eastbound fourth lane is the first piece of this section to open to traffic, NTTA officials said.
As for the westbound direction, Rey said a fourth lane should be open later this year or early next year depending on weather.
A widening project between the DNT and State Highway 78 was recently completed, and the improved section has been opened to traffic.
Other sections included in the project are I-35E to Belt Line Road and State Highway 183 to I-20. Construction is expected to begin later this summer for the I-35E to Belt Line Road project. The SH 183 I-20 project is currently under design, and construction is expected to begin in 2020.
Rey said the widening takes place within the center median, which is expected to minimize traffic delays during construction.
In addition, the NTTA is making improvements to the DNT and is adding a fourth lane in each direction on the Sam Rayburn Tollway (SRT).
“We’re in a time of really important improvements to handle the number of people moving to North Texas,” Rey said. “There’s a lot of work yet to be done, but we think we’re getting a good handle on things.”
