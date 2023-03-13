Every time that the Creekview baseball team sends senior pitcher Diego Torano to the mound, the Mustangs feel confident about their chances to win.
That’s because Torano has gone undefeated in his first two seasons with Creekview. He was named the District 11-5A newcomer of the year last season after he went 11-0 with a 1.33 ERA, allowing just 11 earned runs in 58 innings to accompany 45 strikeouts.
Torano’s ability to hit the corners of the strike zone was a big reason why Creekview went 27-8 and finished as an area finalist.
So far this season, Torano has picked up where he left off. The Mustang right-hander is 2-0 and has given up seven earned runs in 14 innings to go along with eight strikeouts, helping lead Creekview to a 10-1 record. He’s also been productive at the plate, batting .417 with five RBIs and nine runs.
Torano has been pitching since he was in 8U-10U baseball, but he also attributes his success in athletics to the guidance of his family. His father, Ruben, came close to qualifying for the track and field national team back in his home country of Puerto Rico. Ruben has instilled the same principles in Diego that allowed Ruben to be a successful runner.
Torano has committed to play baseball for Iowa Lakes Community College.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Torano chats about his mindset every time he pitches, the positive impact that his father, Ruben, has had on his baseball career, what he likes about Creekview’s baseball team and reveals the names of his favorite baseball players.
SLM: Congrats on an undefeated start to this season. What is your mindset every time that you pitch?
DT: My mindset is to go out there and to put myself in a good position for our team to win. I always just think about having a team-first mentality more than anything because without their help, I don't think I would have gone undefeated last year. Other than that, I have to be sharp and want to be the leader of the team. I want to try and do my best.
SLM: What are your first memories of participating in a pitching camp?
DT: I actually remember that day. I was in 8U-10U and I was finally starting to get the hang of pitching. I remember one game I had six or seven strikeouts and my dad and everybody else that was there told me that probably my best chance of playing baseball at a high level is with my pitching because I had something special.
SLM: Describe the impact that your father, Ruben, has had on your baseball career.
DT: My dad has been a big impact because he has always been the one to push, been the one to tell me what I need to work at. My dad didn't play baseball, but he was a track runner.
He was born in Puerto Rico. He was the only kid there that really had the athletic talent in track running, but my dad understands my perspective because he was in the same place that I was in. My dad was trying out for the Puerto Rican Olympic team. He was close to making it. That's why he always tells me to put in the work.
SLM: How much of a goal is it to play for the Puerto Rican national team?
DT: I would love to play for them. It's always been one of my dreams. I've followed the Puerto Rican team in the World Baseball Classic. I don't know what it is, I just love the way they play. It's something that I've always tried to look at just because of my heritage and the fact that I've watched them play.
SLM: What do you think about the potential for the Creekview baseball team this season?
DT: I'm really excited for our team because our team is very young. We have a bunch of freshmen and sophomores, but those freshmen and sophomores can definitely play. They've been competing since last year.
And with the way the coaching staff is, I think it's only going to go up because we have some really good coaches. They always push their players to be the best, but they want to you to be a team-first player first. I feel like that we can definitely make some noise.
SLM: What sold you on the Iowa Lakes Community College baseball team?
DT: The one thing that I liked about the program was that everyone was nice there and wanted me to go there. The coaches were pushing me to go there. It felt very good. The players brought me in and treated me well, and they still talk to me to this very day.
SLM: Who is your favorite professional baseball player?
DT: I would definitely say that my favorite player is Carlos Correa, or either Javier Baez or Francisco Lindor. Those are my favorite guys. I love pitching but I'm also a big mental guy. I love the way that they pump up each other and trust each other to make plays.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.