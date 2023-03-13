Diego Torano Creekview

Creekview senior Diego Torano is 13-0 over the past two seasons pitching for the Mustangs.

Every time that the Creekview baseball team sends senior pitcher Diego Torano to the mound, the Mustangs feel confident about their chances to win.

That’s because Torano has gone undefeated in his first two seasons with Creekview. He was named the District 11-5A newcomer of the year last season after he went 11-0 with a 1.33 ERA, allowing just 11 earned runs in 58 innings to accompany 45 strikeouts.

