Area residents will have an opportunity to give input on the state’s first flood plan.
The Trinity Regional Flood Planning Group (Trinity RFPG) will hold a hybrid public meeting at 10 a.m. July 21 to consider approving a draft version of the first-ever Regional Flood Plan for Texas' Trinity River Basin.
Area residents can attend in person at the Dallas County Records Building, Results Training Room #7.Y11 (7th Floor), 500 Elm Street. Virtual attendees can dial in via phone at 408-418-9388, access code: 2488 758 6730
Once the Draft Regional Flood Plan has been approved, it will be submitted to the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) by Aug. 1. Subsequently, the Trinity RFPG will accept public comments on the draft plan through Oct. 10. After revisions, the Trinity Regional Flood Plan will be submitted to the TWDB in January 2023 and eventually become part of the first-ever State Flood Plan. For more details on the draft plan public comment process and related public participation opportunities, residents can visit www.trinityrfpg.org.
The public is welcome to attend the meeting and participate in the public comment session, either in person or virtually. Written public comments are also accepted at any time via an online form found at trinityrfpg.org or by email to info@trinityrfpg.org.
Oral public comments should be registered in advance by emailing Owen Ramsey at info@trinityrfpg.org by 9 a.m. July 21, providing a name, phone number, email address and who the speakerrepresenting.
At the Chair's discretion, unregistered attendees who wish to speak may also have the opportunity to provide oral comments during the public comment periods of the agenda.
Those participating by teleconference will be asked to enter *3 to indicate their interest in speaking and be placed into the queue to be called upon during the appropriate public comment period.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
