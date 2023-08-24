Alex Segura Newman Smith football

Newman Smith junior Alex Segura tackles Denton senior running back LeMarques Robinson during Thursday’s non-district game from Standridge Stadium in Carrollton.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

CARROLLTON – As Newman Smith junior Alex Segura ran up the field to cover a punt, he had a decision to make.

Segura could wrap up Denton junior Cole Sanders for a tackle. But with Segura standing at 6 feet and weighing 255 pounds, he decided to go in full speed.


Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

