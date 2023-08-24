CARROLLTON – As Newman Smith junior Alex Segura ran up the field to cover a punt, he had a decision to make.
Segura could wrap up Denton junior Cole Sanders for a tackle. But with Segura standing at 6 feet and weighing 255 pounds, he decided to go in full speed.
Segura lit up Sanders with a hard hit. It also created a fumble. Sanders lost control and Segura’s Trojan teammate, senior Damarion Hagans, pounced on the loose ball at the Broncos' 43-yard line midway into the second quarter of Thursday’s season opener.
“It was natural instinct,” Segura said.
Segura’s hard hit swung the momentum in Newman Smith’s favor after the Trojans struggled to run the ball against the Denton defense, as the Trojans went on to score the final 31 points of the game to earn a 39-7 victory from Standridge Stadium.
“Alex Segura is a man’s man,” said Robert Boone, Newman Smith head coach. “He’s our H-back and can do so many things on the field. I was a little surprised because I didn’t see him coming. He made a big-time play for us.”
Newman Smith opened the scoring. Senior quarterback Pierson Rougeau rolled to his right and threw a pass to senior wide-out Damarion Hagans on the Trojan sideline. Hagans spun past a Broncos defender and completed the 42-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown. Rougeau ran in the two-point conversion, and Newman Smith (1-0) took an 8-0 lead with 6:56 left in the first quarter.
Newman Smith again turned to its passing game in an attempt to add to its lead. Three minutes into the second quarter, Rougeau scampered to his right and threw deep, but the ball was underthrown and was intercepted by Denton junior defensive back Brian Michaud. One play later, Broncos senior quarterback Lawson Floyd threw deep up the left sideline to senior Kit Mongo, who outran for the Trojan defense for a 68-yard touchdown, reducing Newman Smith’s lead to 8-7.
Denton (0-1) was playing its first game in the post-Coco Brown era. The Sam Houston freshman rushed for 3,833 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns in three standout seasons for the Broncos. But without the services of Brown, Denton’s offense proved to be inconsistent on Thursday.
Denton showed good signs of life early in the game, but two turnovers, a safety and 115 penalty yards were costly. It was a sloppy game as both teams worked to get the opening-week jitters out of the way. Newman Smith was flagged for 100 penalty yards and had one interception and one fumble.
Denton appeared that it was going to gain more momentum. After a holding call and a 2-yard sack of Rougeau forced a Trojan punt, the Broncos had junior Cole Sanders back to field the ball. However, the crushing hit applied by Segura proved to be a big momentum play for Newman Smith. Nine plays later, Coulter dove into the end zone for a 3-yard score and a 15-7 lead with 3:37 left in the first half.
Another momentum play created by Newman Smith allowed the Trojans to gain a 17-7 halftime lead.
Rougeau pinned Denton at its own 1-yard line with a punt that landed on the right sideline. Instead of being able to take a knee to run out the time left on the game clock, the Broncos were forced to run a couple of plays from their own end zone. Senior LeMarques Robinson was tackled before he could get out of the end zone, resulting in a safety.
“When we get to a certain area where I know where his range is, he has a pretty good leg,” Boone said. “We were in the part of the field where he knows how to sky punt it. We actually work on it multiple times throughout the week.”
Rougeau was also eluding Denton defenders with his speed, especially on read-option plays. With the Bronco defense biting on a pass to the right, Rougeau ran the quarterback keeper 25 yards to the left side of the field for a 25-yard touchdown run with 10:10 left in the third quarter and a 25-7 lead after Rougeau threw to Coulter for the 2-point play.
Rougeau threw for 120 yards on 8-of-17 passing and rushed for 79 yards with three total touchdowns.
Coulter provided the finishing touches on Newman Smith’s first win in 2023, scampering 63 yards for a score with 7:04 remaining in the ballgame for a 39-7 Newman Smith lead. He finished with 101 rushing yards.
“I think that we had to wake up a little bit,” Boone said. “We had to get some of those first-game jitters out of the way. Denton’s defensive line is really big, really strong. They tested us. We’re going to have to go back and look at film, but I told my offensive coordinator to continue to run the ball, continue to have trust and we broke a few.”
