Two fentanyl dealers allegedly tied to as many as 10 juvenile overdoses, three of them fatal, have been federally charged, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton on Monday.

Luis Eduardo Navarrete, 21, and Magaly Mejia Cano, 29, were charged via criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. They were arrested at Navarrete’s residence in Carrollton on Friday and made their initial appearances Monday afternoon.

