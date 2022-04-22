Election Day is May 7th, and on the ballot are candidates running for mayor. Also on the ballot are two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
Early voting runs from April 25 through May 3, and Election Day is May 7. Primary runoffs are May 24.
Community members can access specific voting information including times, dates and locations through their respective county websites.
What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it?
Steve Babick
While Public Safety continues to be our number one responsibility, Infrastructure remains the most important issue for the City to ensure we provide the care & maintenance which affects Public Safety and Economic Development. I will continue to focus on our Pay-Go funding through excess sales tax policy, Grant Funding and the November Bond Election to ensure we continue to keep pace on our data driven report card to have roads, alleys, walks, sewage, waterline, etc… remain safe and sustainable. Mastery of the Budget is among my key strengths I bring as Mayor with Results-Oriented Experience and Proven Leadership.
Pat Cochran
I think it's the same issue everyone will bring up, and that is infrastructure. As an aging but rapidly growing city in the center of the metroplex, our infrastructure is going to be vital to our future because that redevelopment is going to be an economic development driver to get Carrollton to that next step because we're in a renaissance. We have a good opportunity with the funds we have and the bond issue coming in. We can make that difference.
How do you think the city should be addressing public safety?
Steve Babick
Attracting and retaining a qualified, motivated team is key to ensuring we have the right people to keep us safe. Additionally, investing in the tools of the trade to ensure they remain safe while answering the call and resolving Fleet & Facility concerns is of equal importance. I’m committed to funding Public Safety, adding SRO’s in school, adding Patrol Beats and managing Medic & Fire response times to keep pace with population growth and mitigate North Dallas crime that comes over the border. I am Endorsed by CFFA First Responders and #BackTheBlue – They want the same thing we do.
Pat Cochran
Public safety is job one. No matter who gets on City Council, the first thing you will ever recognize is public safety is most important. No matter people come from in life or where their status is, it doesn't matter. Public safety is number one. Education to that public safety to our residents is key. It is the job we do as council. Anyone who works for the people is to let them know that their rights are protected with dignity and respect at all times in the city.
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
Steve Babick
Continued bypass approaches and keeping traffic flowing safely around the city while we also address excess speed and distracted drivers on our arterial streets is a big safety concern. Having liaised with our Traffic Advisory Committee and probed CPD and Engineering regarding speed challenges on key roads – pass-through drivers tend to be our biggest issue. Addressing this with Denton County (like Parker Road), ensuring TxDOT addresses flow on I-35 to resolve bottlenecks, coupled with potentially slowing down Hebron Traffic to encourage by-pass routes around the city and adjusting traffic-light timing, can have marked improvement to the regional traffic flow.
Pat Cochran
Traffic is an overall national issue. Where we're situated in North Texas, it is a growing economy, which you can see in real estate. As people buy real estate, they're bringing cars and transportation, their transits. All of that is something we look at closely. Something I always find to be an interesting aspect is we have a trail system through our city. It's a hike and bike trail. I see, when I'm riding my bike, people are walking to and from the DART rail station, to and from the bus stop, to and from the grocery stores. We need to recognize that pedestrian is also building every day. Living in a responsible society means we look at all modes of transportation, whether it's on foot or in the air, all of it is key. The way I look at it, working with NTTA and the North Central Texas Council of Governments, that will help identify how we best set the road path for our city, but to recognize that is a partnership with all cities and the state.
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
Steve Babick
Our core Development efforts take the form of Infill new Development of vacant land and Redevelopment to fuel our Renaissance of turning what was old, new again. New Development in North Carrollton, includes bringing HEB Grocery to fuel the new shopping at Parker and Josey will grow our local economy. Redevelopment as we have seen in downtown area with Crosby and Thomas Place in the TOD zone will continue to fuel our economy at Trinity Mills Station and along the new SilverLine as we transform older warehouse district to drive vitality and bustle of our local economy.
Pat Cochran
That is always an interesting question because oftentimes people think we put all of our money in North Carrollton, as a city government. We don't. Those are developers developing our city. As we develop, we've grown to our city limits. It seems that people recognize there are two Carrolltons. There is the historic Carrollton, which is South Carrollton and there's new growth Carrollton in North Carrollton. We concentrate our efforts a lot of times on the entry ways into our cities. Our frontage roads have a lot of development as people come in to our city. The concentration of development or redevelopment in our city is going to be in the infrastructure of rebuilding what we had. We are no longer growing out. We are now growing from within, and that's going to be key to rebuild. Two issues I'll bring to the table are we have underutilized ares that we need to find new life for, and that's going to create new amenities in our cities, that will create a traffic path as an aspect of who we re in this city, and that is a driving force of economic development and building tourism in this city. I am proud of this city
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
Steve Babick
We continue to have a very healthy City Budget, balanced with Strategic and Maintenance & Operations. Perhaps the area I would focus more heavily to on continued Redevelopment/Renaissance areas to remove blight concerns. Additionally, focusing on supply chain and contractor execution of projects to bring conclusion more quickly on scheduling is a priority I will focus to reduce the wait times. Our residents deserve lower taxes, faster response, and a bustling local economy - as Mayor, I am committed to working with Council and Staff to prioritize accordingly, growing the local economy and removing the burden from residents.
Pat Cochran
Carrollton has always been fiscally responsible. Carrollton has been given a triple-A rating. We have always tried recognizing that the dollars we spend are used to best serve the community. Case in point, when you do grants and programs, when you invest a single dollar into the city, whether it's a grant program or a redevelopment, that has to be exponentially compounded, so that it benefits all of the city, so even if we were to improve a single corridor, that has to be the impact we have. We also keep a healthy staff that meets the needs of our residents, but we're not overstaffed.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
Steve Babick
A volunteer for almost 30 years in Carrollton -- my wife Peggi and I were married and have lived in Carrollton as a family since. We raised Kids to volunteer with Church (St Catherine’s), Neighborhood (Block/Crime Watch, Treasurer and President), Schools (Clubs, PTA, Red Ribbon, STEM/Lego Robotics, Biz Academy, Booster and Facility Advisory Cmte) City Boards (HPAC, PSB/BOA; TIRZ; Trinity River Authority) before elected to Council in 2014. As the senior councilmember with almost twice the city experience than opponent, I bring the Proven Leadership, Results-Oriented Experience, Outside-the-Box thinking, to guide Council and Staff as Mayor for a Bright Future.
Pat Cochran
I have been in Carrollton for 35 years, and since day 1, from creating challenger leagues for kids who just want to play sports to my first year on council, we used to have to lift the wheel chairs over the fence to get onto the ball field, but in my first year on council in 2018, we did a ribbon cutting for the first fully accessable baseball field. That tells you the type of progress we do. I've started many programs in this city, that they have to be economically and socially sustainable to benefit residents long term.
We have HOAs and voluntary neighborhood associations, and you can see by the property values that Carrollton is built one neighborhood at a time. The properties are through the roof. When you hold people accountable for their space, it creates a very strong and robust program. I also created Citizens Artists Retail together, which is a program where our board writes grants to small businesses who can hire an artist to bring some type of art form to our residents that brings traffic to our businesses. People from all over come to take photos with our murals. It's hard to put your finger on everything you do when you don't do it individually, but you can see the synergy of how these programs build our city. I've written numerous grants to redevelop Keller Springs, which is the entry way into our city. That is the type of servant leadership that I think is vital to our community.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
Steve Babick
After the May Election the city will have the least-experienced, junior Council ever (1.5 years), given term-limits. My community engagement and Council experience remains untapped as we navigate change. This change includes staff turnover (Fire Chief retired, Police Chief finalist in Irving, CFO turnover to Prosper, IT staff changes, etc…) challenges, changes to Sales Tax Allocation from State that can cost Carrollton multi-millions and macro-economic challenges. With almost twice the experience of my opponent and having support of the majority of the current Council, I bring Proven Leadership and Results-Oriented Experience to guide Council through the Budget, Goal Setting and Future.
Pat Cochran
I am the best candidate for this position, because I know the people in this city, I listen to the people in this city, and I understand the role of mayor in Carrollton is not being a CFO or being the head of a fire or police department. It is setting the vision for the future based on the residents and where they want to go. My background is on behavioral psychology, so I may not be a CPA or any of those things. What I do care about are the people who build a city and make a city sustainable. That for me is where leadership comes from.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
