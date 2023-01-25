Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to receive an update from TxDOT on the I-35E Phase 2 Reconstruction Project.
The I-35E Phase 2 project is a full reconstruction of the existing six general purpose lanes to eight general purpose lanes with auxiliary lanes at entrance and exit ramps, a full reconstruction of the “grandfathered” existing two tolled managed lanes, and a full reconstruction of the frontage roads and numerous intersection improvements. The project goes from I-35E from I-635 to Denton County Line and is 6.39 miles long.
The Phase 2 project dates all the way back to 2012, when TxDOT got schematic/environmental approval. In 2017, Phase 1 construction was completed and in late 2019, early 2020, TxDOT acquired the Phase 2 project and began construction in 2022. The Phase 2 project is anticipated to last until 2026.
For Carrollton residents, TxDOT is working on utility relocations in the area. This includes waterline crossings near Crosby and Valwood, a waterline at Trinity Mills Road, wastewater crossings at Crosby and Luna, and a wastewater line from Sandy Lake Road to Luna.
TxDOT is also working on bridge construction at Sandy Lake/Whitlock and Beltline, permanent drainage near Sandy Lake and Whitlock, and there is a temporary detour for Northbound Frontage Road between Beltline and Sandy Lake/Whitlock.
At the end of February, TxDOT is going to be working on I-35E near Downtown Carrollton and is currently working to provide spaces for limited parking for TEXFest in March. The Downtown Carrollton work includes bridge work and utility relocations along Main Street and Broadway.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
