TxDOT I-35E

I-35E, which is receiving a full reconstruction of the I-35E mainlanes, two existing, reversible tolled managed lanes, and frontage roads in Dallas County.

 Courtesy of TxDOT

Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to receive an update from TxDOT on the I-35E Phase 2 Reconstruction Project.

The I-35E Phase 2 project is a full reconstruction of the existing six general purpose lanes to eight general purpose lanes with auxiliary lanes at entrance and exit ramps, a full reconstruction of the “grandfathered” existing two tolled managed lanes, and a full reconstruction of the frontage roads and numerous intersection improvements. The project goes from I-35E from I-635 to Denton County Line and is 6.39 miles long.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

