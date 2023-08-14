Hebron High School science teacher Kris Phillips at Texas A&M's G-Camp for Teachers in July 2022 pointing at the ash layer that marks the Cretaceous-Tertiary Boundary, the timing of the mass extinction event that killed off the dinosaurs at Trinidad Lake State Park, Trinidad, CO.
Courtesy of Kris Phillips
Hebron High School science teacher Kris Phillips at DIG Field School in July 2023 posing with a piece of Triceratops frill found near Hell Creek, Montana.
Courtesy of Kris Phillips
Hebron High School science teacher Kris Phillips at DIG Field School in July 2023 sketching a macrofossil site and taking observations of an exposed fossil, likely Triceratops frill.
Courtesy of Kris Phillips
Hebron High School science teacher Kris Phillips at DIG Field School in July 2023 using a Jacob's staff and Brunton compass to measure the thickness of a rock outcrop.
Hebron High School science teacher Kris Phillips is bringing the wonders of the prehistoric world directly to his classroom this year.
By inspiring his students through Earth and space science and astronomy, Phillips is also making waves in the scientific community through his involvement in unique professional development programs. He recently returned from a prestigious summer professional development program known as DIG Field School, a collaboration between the University of Washington and the Burke Museum.
With over 200 applicants vying for a spot, only a select 25-30 teachers are chosen each year to participate in this exclusive opportunity. The program's focus? An intensive four-day journey to the Hell Creek area of Montana, the very location where the first Tyrannosaurus rex was discovered and the iconic backdrop of the Jurassic Park franchise.
“Every semester, I kind of poll my students with what they want to learn in class, what they’re most interested in,” Phillips said. “And the last three years that I’ve been teaching the class, the number one request from my students is usually fossils and dinosaurs. I always struggled to find a way to incorporate that seamlessly into what I already teach, so when DIG popped up as an opportunity to go out and do actual paleontology work and come back with lessons to help students understand how that works… It was a chance for me to be able to bring fossils and dinosaurs into the classroom, which is something they really wanted.”
This marks the second year that Phillips has engaged in such sought-after summer development programs. In 2022, he attended Texas A&M's G-Camp for Teachers.
What sets Phillips apart is not just his thirst for knowledge, but his journey to becoming a science educator. After a not-so-promising start in college, he discovered his passion for geology and pursued a master’s degree in the field. He started out managing a restaurant, but it was the teaching aspect of his managerial role that ignited his interest in the education sector.
When the pandemic brought about change, Phillips transitioned into teaching and found himself at Hebron High School, sharing his passion for geology and science with students.
“I am lucky in that I get to teach Earth and space science and astronomy at Hebron because it's really what I'm passionate about, it's what I love,” Phillips said. “I get really excited to share it with the students.”
Collaboration is a big part of programs like G-Camp and DIG, which have allowed Phillips to work with educators from around the country, exchanging innovative teaching methods and lessons that resonate with students.
He said that one of his most exciting revelations is the chance for his students to participate in genuine scientific research, examining the sediment collected during his DIG expedition and contributing to the scientific record.
"I'll send it back to Seattle, they get to catalog it and put it into the scientific record so that their researchers can look through it if they need to," Phillips said. "And then any of the students who discovered something new, something cool, their name gets attached to that.
“I'm passionate about helping students realize that they're scientists no matter who they are or where they come from and I'm passionate about communicating science in a way that all audiences can understand,” he said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
