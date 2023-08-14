Hebron High School science teacher Kris Phillips is bringing the wonders of the prehistoric world directly to his classroom this year.

By inspiring his students through Earth and space science and astronomy, Phillips is also making waves in the scientific community through his involvement in unique professional development programs. He recently returned from a prestigious summer professional development program known as DIG Field School, a collaboration between the University of Washington and the Burke Museum.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

