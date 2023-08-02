Boil water notice Carrollton.png

UPDATE: The City of Carrollton has rescinded the boil water notice that was issued yesterday, Aug. 2 for the area from Crosby Road to Northside Drive and from Broadway Street to the north IH-35 service road in Downtown Carrollton.

City Public Works crews have taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of today, August 3.


