Four people are charged with aggravated robbery after opening fire on two armored truck company employees who were servicing an ATM in Carrollton just after 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Evidence of multiple rounds fired from at least three different weapons was recovered at the scene.

Rayfiel Gill, 40, of Gulfport, MS; Lillie McCoy, 43, of Wiggins, MS; Katron Pittman, 17, of Gautier, MS; and Gary Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, MS are now in custody in Carrollton after spending the night in the Smith County Jail where a judge set each of their bond at $1,000,000.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

