Four people are charged with aggravated robbery after opening fire on two armored truck company employees who were servicing an ATM in Carrollton just after 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Evidence of multiple rounds fired from at least three different weapons was recovered at the scene.
Rayfiel Gill, 40, of Gulfport, MS; Lillie McCoy, 43, of Wiggins, MS; Katron Pittman, 17, of Gautier, MS; and Gary Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, MS are now in custody in Carrollton after spending the night in the Smith County Jail where a judge set each of their bond at $1,000,000.
The four are suspected of shooting one of the guards in the wrist before fleeing the scene at 1101 S. Josey Ln. with a bag containing a large amount of cash. They are accused of then abandoning their initial getaway vehicle in an alley nearby, setting it on fire, then transferring to a second getaway car. Carrollton Fire Rescue put the car fire out before it spread to nearby houses. The injured guard was transported to Medical City Plano with injuries not considered life threatening.
Investigators developed evidence on the second getaway vehicle that helped lead to its location in East Texas where assisting law enforcement agencies stopped the car, observed a large amount of currency in plain view, and safely took the suspects into custody.
Carrollton Police's investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
The Carrollton Police Department thanked its partners at the FBI, Texas DPS, Smith County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office, and the Smith County Sheriff’s Department for partnering in the investigation and to swiftly take the suspects into custody.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
