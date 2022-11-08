As of 9:43 p.m. in Denton County, there is still a favorable lead for Carrollton's propositions focused on city improvements with 120 of 238 precincts reporting. For Dallas County, as of 9:41 p.m., there also continues to be a lead indicating positive signs of passage with 21 of 464 precincts reporting.
Early voting results released early Tuesday evening in Denton County and Dallas County showed favorable numbers so far for all of Carrollton’s special election propositions.
Polls closed at 7 p.m., and early voting numbers have now been reported.
The five propositions on the Nov. 8 election ballot focused on street improvements (Prop A), public safety facility improvements (Prop B), parks and recreations improvements (Prop C), animal shelter facilities improvements (Prop D), and trail improvements (Prop E).
If passed, funds will be spent only for the purposes listed.
According to numbers released at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Denton County, 80% voted for proposition A, 69% voted for proposition B, 71% voted for proposition C, 71% voted for proposition D, and 64% voted for proposition E.
For Dallas County, numbers showed 79% voted for proposition A, 68% voted for proposition B, 70% voted for proposition C, 73% voted for proposition D, and 65% voted for proposition E.
Election results for Denton County and Dallas County will be updated as they are received. More updates will be posted on the Carrollton Leader’s website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
