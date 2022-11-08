tempImageoJoRRQ.jpg

As of 9:43 p.m. in Denton County, there is still a favorable lead for Carrollton's propositions focused on city improvements with 120 of 238 precincts reporting. For Dallas County, as of 9:41 p.m., there also continues to be a lead indicating positive signs of passage with 21 of 464 precincts reporting.

Early voting results released early Tuesday evening in Denton County and Dallas County showed favorable numbers so far for all of Carrollton’s special election propositions.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments