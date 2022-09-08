After announcing an investigation into a robbery at a bank Thursday afternoon, Carrollton police announced that evening that four suspects were in custody in connection with the incident.
A press release released just after 8:15 p.m. stated that two guards driving an armored vehicle had been robbed shortly after noon when they arrived at a Bank of America ATM at 1101 S. Josey Lane. One guard was shot the arm. Carrollton Fire Rescue transported him to Medical City Plano with non-life-threatening injuries.
Surrounding law enforcement agencies were alerted to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle, according to the press release. At 2:45 p.m., a county constable saw the vehicle headed eastbound on I-20 in Smith County near Tyler. The constable conducted a traffic stop, and the four suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody without incident.
The suspects are now in the Smith County Jail but will be transported back to Carrollton, the police department stated. Charges are pending as of Thursday night, and the investigation is ongoing.
Developing: Armored truck driver shot during an attempted robbery in Carrollton.Carrollton police said the driver was confronted, shot outside the Bank of America on E. Belt Line Road and S. Josey Lane.Driver shot in arm, expected to be okay @NBCDFWhttps://t.co/zLW9UetoiTpic.twitter.com/94wUWBUwXm
