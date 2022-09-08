Police Report Graphic
After announcing an investigation into a robbery at a bank Thursday afternoon, Carrollton police announced that evening that four suspects were in custody in connection with the incident. 

A press release released just after 8:15 p.m. stated that two guards driving an armored vehicle had been robbed shortly after noon when they arrived at a Bank of America ATM at 1101 S. Josey Lane. One guard was shot the arm. Carrollton Fire Rescue transported him to Medical City Plano with non-life-threatening injuries. 

