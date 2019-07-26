Carrollton’s Parks and Recreation Department has several projects it hopes to tackle this upcoming year and is asking the City Council for funding to do them.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, Scott Whitaker, director of parks and recreation, updated the council on which facilities the department hopes to upgrade.
At the Oak Creek Tennis Center, the department plans to replace the lighting system with the LED sports lights. Whitaker said the lights are outdated, and the poles are rusting and fading. In addition, the department would like to overlay the tennis courts with a post-tension slab to reduce cracking.
The department is hoping to replace the exterior restrooms at the A.W. Perry Museum.
“We continue to have more and more events out there, and we’ll have to bring in restrooms sometimes for the bigger events,” Whitaker said. “What we like to do is build a small restroom that would blend in and fit in with that environment out there.”
Replacing the playground at Harold Bessire Park is on the list as well. Whitaker said the playground is the only one in the city that has sand, and it is outdated. If the playground gets approved to be replaced, Whitaker said it could have a possible fire theme since the park was named after a Carrollton fire chief.
At the No. 6 field at the Josey Ranch Sports Complex, the department wants to install shade around the complex from dugout to dugout.
The white walls throughout the Crosby Recreation Center has prompted the parks department to plan to add graphic murals inside the facility.
“We think a great opportunity exists for us to … add some art to them (the walls),” Whitaker said. “We think this a great area that could be very big and vibrant and could really go a long way in updating some of our rec centers.”
The parks department also requested funding to add WiFi at the McInnish and R.E. Good Sports Complex.
Funding requests for these projects will be taken into consideration as the City Council makes its budget decisions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.