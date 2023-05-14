On March 10, Valentine Premier Construction held a Metrocrest Services pop-up donation site in the businesses’ parking lot for residents to drop off donations that would then be taken to the Metrocrest Services ReSale store to raise money for programs to benefit the organization’s clients.

Because of the success of the first pop-up donation site, Kristi Valentine, CEO of Valentine Premier Construction and a board member for Metrocrest Services, is going to hold another one on Friday, May 19 from 8 to 10 a.m. at 598 S. Denton Tap Rd. next to Gracepoint Church.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

