Valentine Premier Construction will be hosting another Metrocrest Services pop-up donation site in its parking lot on Friday, May 19 from 8 to 10 a.m., benefitting the Metrocrest Services ReSale store.
Courtesy of Kristi Valentine
On March 10, Valentine Premier Construction held a Metrocrest Services pop-up donation site in the businesses’ parking lot for residents to drop off donations that would then be taken to the Metrocrest Services ReSale store to raise money for programs to benefit the organization’s clients.
Because of the success of the first pop-up donation site, Kristi Valentine, CEO of Valentine Premier Construction and a board member for Metrocrest Services, is going to hold another one on Friday, May 19 from 8 to 10 a.m. at 598 S. Denton Tap Rd. next to Gracepoint Church.
“We were very pleasantly surprised at the number of people that came by and donated,” Valentine said. “Most of them had their vehicles full of odds and ends, housewares, clothes, whatever, that they were ready to donate.”
This pop-up site is dedicated to those who are spring cleaning, having students come home from college with unnecessary items, or just looking to donate in general. The donated items will go directly to the Metrocrest ReSale store and benefit the Metrocrest Services families and individuals in the community. Free donuts and coffee will be on site and the donations of goods or money will be accepted. Tax deductible receipts will be given.
Items accepted include furniture, home decor, housewares, clothing, small and large appliances, shoes and handbags, jewelry and accessories, and books and music.
Items that they are unable to accept include basketball goals, blinds, copy machines, cribs, baby gates, home building materials, entertainment cabinets, mattresses or box springs, office furniture, gas grills, paints or other toxic items, pianos or organs, recalled items, soiled or damaged furniture, TVs more than five years old, underwear or socks (unless new), unframed mirrors, or water heaters.
The new Metrocrest Services building will be up and running by the end of June this year as well as the new Metrocrest ReSale store on site.
As long as people want to donate, Valentine said she will continue providing pop-up donation services in the parking lot of Valentine Premier Construction.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
