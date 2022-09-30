Vehicle pursuit in Carrollton

A pursuit of a recently stolen vehicle in Dallas ended with the vehicle in a ditch. The driver was not seriously injured.

 From Carrollton PD Twitter

The Carrollton Police Department reported Friday morning via its social media channels that drivers should watch for emergency vehicles and lane closures on Luna at Valwood.

