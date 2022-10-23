Srija Venna

Hebron senior Srija Venna ran to seventh place in a time of 19:12 at last Saturday’s District 6-6A cross country meet.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

Hebron senior Srija Venna has been a source of improvement for the Lady Hawks’ cross country team.

After serving as an alternate for Hebron in the 2020 Region I-6A meet, Venna finished as the top female performer for the Lady Hawks in last Saturday’s District 6-6A meet. Venna took seventh overall in a time of 19:12.9, helping Hebron to clinch a third-place team finish and earn a spot in Monday’s regional meet in Lubbock.

