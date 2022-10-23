Hebron senior Srija Venna has been a source of improvement for the Lady Hawks’ cross country team.
After serving as an alternate for Hebron in the 2020 Region I-6A meet, Venna finished as the top female performer for the Lady Hawks in last Saturday’s District 6-6A meet. Venna took seventh overall in a time of 19:12.9, helping Hebron to clinch a third-place team finish and earn a spot in Monday’s regional meet in Lubbock.
Venna has been consistent all season. Now in her third season with Hebron’s varsity team, she has placed in the top 10 in at least three meets, including a third-place finish at the Nike South Invitational on Oct. 1. In addition to running cross country, she also competes in the 1,600-meter run with the Hebron track and field team.
Not only are the Lady Hawks bound for the regional meet, but so is Hebron’s boys, which also earned third place. The Lady Hawks seek to qualify a female runner for the state meet for the first time since 2019.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Venna recaps her performance at the 6-6A meet, her best race, how she got into cross country and her pre-race ritual.
SLM: Congrats on a strong performance at the District 6-6A cross country meet. What was so good about your race?
SV: It was fun and it was just about going out and competing. I think the course a little hotter out that day. I was just hoping to have a good time, and I was happy with the results. It was nice to have a smaller race, too.
SLM: You went to the Region I-6A meet two years ago as an alternate. How does it feel to go into the same meet this season after posting the top time for Hebron at the 6-6A meet?
SV: It’s great. I’m really glad to be part of the team this year. It’s my senior year, so it’s nice to leave with a good ending. And it’s nice to make it out to regionals, especially as a team.
SLM: What did you do to help prepare for your senior season?
SV: Especially with it being my senior year, to put my best into knowing that it’s going to be my last time. I’m just trying to have that mindset of staying calm. I used to get really stressed out but I’ve taken a step back and tried to relax.
SLM: What was the best race that you’ve had this season?
SV: I would definitely say the first meet at Marcus. Everything felt the best. The weather. The conditions were great. Everything worked out.
SLM: How would you describe the camaraderie among your team?
SV: It’s great, especially because a lot of us are seniors. It’s an older group. We’ve know each other for a long time. And with the new girls coming in, it’s nice to see how we’ve blending. And with our team camps, it’s amazing to see how everything has come together.
SLM: What did it mean for Hebron’s boys and girls cross country teams to qualify for the Region I-6A meet?
SV: It’s amazing. I don’t think it’s happened in several years. It felt good to be a part of that, and especially us seniors because we’ve been together for a while. Last year, we didn’t get both teams out there. So, it’s nice for both the boys and girls to get to the regional meet. I’m really proud of our teammates.
SLM: How did you get into cross country?
SV: I got into it in the seventh grade, just to see how I would do, because in middle school we had to do two sports to stay in athletics. I did it with my friends and really started enjoying it.
SLM: Chance Edwards in his first season as Hebron head cross country coach. What has he done to help your cross country career?
SV: He’s a huge reason why I’ve improved my times. His training works best with what I do. I think everybody has a different training set, and his training works very well for me and the team overall. It’s really good training, overall.
SLM: What are the expectations for Hebron at Monday’s Region I-6A meet?
SV: I hope we go out and compete well. Our goal is to compete well. I don’t know what the best times are, but I just try to go out and run with a purpose. I always try to run my best.
SLM: What is your favorite pre-race meal or song?
SV: I don’t listen to any music. I feel like a lot of people have certain pairs of socks that they like to wear. It’s just a ritual.
