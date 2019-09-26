Carrollton is looking for volunteers for its tenth annual Festival at the Switchyard.
Officials said volunteers play a vital role by helping during all phases of the festival and creating a safe, clean and enjoyable event for all.
Volunteers ages 16 and older will pass out event programs, greet attendees, provide information, monitor rides and games, and assist with children’s activities and crafts. Ages 14-15 will be accepted with adult supervision if they are part of a school, church or scouts group. Volunteers must be able to work a minimum of two hours at the outdoor event.
Volunteers will receive a T-shirt, free lunch and a parking spot close to the event site while volunteering (available on a first-come, first-served basis).
The Festival will be held on the Downtown Carrollton Square (1106 S. Broadway Street) from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 2
The event includes a lineup of varied musical styles including headliners Tripping Daisy and the Old 97’s and openers Shinyribs, Emerald City Band, Matchbook 20, Monica’s Bidi Bidi Tribute, Barefoot Nation, King Zero, and Thunder Road.
Front of stage performers including the R. L. Turner High School Lionettes Drill Team, Newman Smith High School Drumline, Motion, The Studio, Sidekicks Martial Arts and Dallas Tap Dazzlers as well as children’s entertainers in the Plaza Arts Center, such as D n D Juggling, Encore Productions Breakdancing and Hip-Hop, magician Joshua Ayala and stuntman Shel Higgins will also entertain attendees.
In addition to the free concerts and live children’s entertainment, attendees will be able to grab a bite to eat from a variety of food vendors and unique Downtown restaurants, as well as browse festival booths and the shops surrounding the Downtown Square. The event also offers a beer garden, free face painting and balloon art, free arts and crafts and free rides and games, including bungee trampolines, a zip line, a giant fun slide and more.
