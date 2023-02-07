CARROLLTON – Momentum can change quickly in a soccer game.
Take the second half of Monday’s District 9-5A game between Creekview and Frisco Wakeland, for example.
Mustangs junior forward Moises Sanchez won a scramble situation just a few seconds after a corner kick by junior Billy Bonilla resulted in a goal for Sanchez. But just 32 seconds later, a penalty kick was awarded to Frisco Wakeland after a player was tackled from behind, although Creekview coaches thought the player made contact with the ball prior to touching a Wakeland forward.
Nonetheless, a penalty kick was awarded because the foul occurred in the penalty area. Senior Santiago Carrasco fired the ball into the left side of the net for his second goal of the contest as Wakeland defeated Creekview, 3-1, from Standridge Stadium to remain perfect in District 9-5A.
“It was a heck of a play because they had just scored on us,” said Andy Holt, Wakeland head coach. “On the kickoff, we played it over to our left wing (Trejean) Bowman. He traps it and his able to take it in. He hits the post, it pops out and that’s when we got fouled. We ended it up making the PK. It was an awesome play by Bowman.”
Both of Carrasco’s goals came on set pieces.
After the two teams played to scoreless tie at halftime, Carrasco got the Wolverines on the board in the third minute of the second half. Carrasco took a free kick from 20 yards out and struck the ball hard into the right side of the net to give Wakeland (7-1-2 overall, 5-0 district) a 1-0 lead.
Eleven minutes later, the Wolverines made it 2-0 after senior Jack Minsky beat the Creekview keeper to the ball to score a goal.
Trailing by two goals, the Mustangs were in desperation mode. Creekview finally found the back of the net with 16:42 left in the ballgame on a set piece. Bonilla initiated a corner kick. He struck the ball and it bounced high in the air after being touched by a Wakeland defender. The ball was unable to be corralled by the Wolverine goalkeeper. Sanchez didn’t miss when the ball worked its way back to him, reducing Creekview’s lead to 2-1.
“He did a really good job,” said Vincent Jovel, Creekview head coach. “He was the one scoring goals at the beginning of the season. He had been struggling, but he had a good game tonight.”
But moments after a set piece resulted in a goal for Creekview (4-4-1, 0-3-1), Wakeland quickly reclaimed the momentum. Carrasco scored on a penalty kick to restore a two-goal advantage for the Wolverines.
“Having the wind at our back in the second half really helped and we were able to find some gaps and find some gaps,” Holt said.
Monday’s win was the ninth straight game without a loss for Wakeland, according to Maxpreps. The defending Class 5A state champion Wolverines have gone 7-0-2 over that span, which came after Wakeland lost 1-0 to Plano West on Jan. 5.
“We had our hands full against Plano West, and we knew that we would because they’re a 6A program and they’re a good team,” Holt said. “They’ve got a lot of talent. It was a good test for us early. We’ve responded and continued to fight every game, just like tonight.”
Reedy, Turner play to draw
After watching his team fall behind 1-0 at halftime, Reedy head coach Jeremy Roberts told his team during intermission to keep playing the same way.
Roberts praised his Lions for how well they maintained possession, but it was just a matter of finding the back of the net. Junior Carson Schoenbeck did just that. Schoenbeck redirected a corner kick by junior Gabe Sasso into the back of the net to level the score with 25:07 left in Monday’s game, also from Standridge Stadium.
“It was smart,” Roberts said. “Gabe Sasso is taking free kicks and he recognizes where the space was, what they were doing defensively. He played a good ball and guys were where they were supposed to be.”
The game between Reedy and R.L. Turner ended in a 1-1 draw.
Turner drew first blood. After a Reedy defender whiffed on a clearing chance, Turner senior forward Aaron Villarreal continued to dribble the ball up the right side of the field. Villarreal scored with 31:06 remaining in the first half for a 1-0 Turner lead.
Villarreal’s goal was just the second scored by Turner in its last 10 games dating back to Jan. 6, according to Maxpreps. The Lions scored eight two goals in their first two games of the season but have just two since.
Turner is 3-6-3 overall and 1-3-1 in district, while Reedy is at 8-2-2, 1-2-2.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.