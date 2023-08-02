FILE_Carrollton City Hall.jpeg

The city of Carrollton is now accepting applications for 2023 boards and commissions appointments, which allow residents to get involved in the areas of community life that mean the most to them.

There are 10 boards, commissions and committees that residents can learn, serve and improve from. City governments across the country depend on residents who volunteer their time and expertise as members of boards, commissions and committees, and citizen involvement helps the city of Carrollton to set its future direction.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

