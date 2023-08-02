The city of Carrollton is now accepting applications for 2023 boards and commissions appointments, which allow residents to get involved in the areas of community life that mean the most to them.
There are 10 boards, commissions and committees that residents can learn, serve and improve from. City governments across the country depend on residents who volunteer their time and expertise as members of boards, commissions and committees, and citizen involvement helps the city of Carrollton to set its future direction.
Here are the 10 boards, commissions and committees that residents can apply to serve on:
Capital Improvements Plan Advisory Committee (CIPAC)
This committee advises and assists city council in developing the multi-year Capital Improvement Plan which includes financial planning standards and developing criteria for prioritizing capital projects, assessing debt issuance plans, developing the annual capital budget, and participating in bond referendum master planning.
Firefighters' and Police Officers' Civil Service Commission
This commission hears, investigates, and decides on appeals of matters regarding the Carrollton Police Department and Carrollton Fire Rescue, including the removal or suspension of any firefighter or police officer. The commission determines the classifications of all firefighters and police officers, provides for open, competitive, and free entrance examinations, and conducts all promotional examinations.
The Library Board
This board receives suggestions and recommendations from city residents regarding the development and improvement of the library and its services.
Museum and Historic Advisory Committee (MHAC)
This committee advises and makes recommendations to the city council regarding the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum and other landmarks to include history, art, architecture, or other areas of cultural significance to the city for future generations.
Neighborhood Advisory Commission (NAC)
This commission provides guidance for reinvestment in low to moderate-income neighborhoods through projects related to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant programs and beautification funds. Serves as liaison between neighborhoods and city staff.
Parks and Recreation Board
This board advises and makes recommendations to the city council regarding parks and recreation policies, procedures, and pricing, as well as the improvement of the department and its services.
Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z)
This commission has the authority to approve subdivision plats and technical site plans, and provide recommendations to city council regarding applications for amendments to the subdivision and zoning ordinances, zoning map, and the Comprehensive Plan, in accordance with state law.
Property Standards Board (PSB)
This board hears and decides appeals on dilapidated or neglected properties and issues orders for repair or demolition of substandard structures. They hear and decide appeals of orders, decisions, or determinations made by the building official and fire marshal, relative to the application and interpretation of building, electrical, plumbing, mechanical, fire, and housing codes, as well as sign, visibility, and driveway ordinances. They also hear requests for variances, as well as special or meritorious exceptions to Carrollton’s Comprehensive zoning ordinance and sign regulations, in addition to hearing appeals to the city’s hotel/motel ordinance and Apartment Crime Reduction Program.
Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 1 (TIRZ)
This board prepares and adopts a project and reinvestment financing plan for the zone and must submit such plans to the city council for approval. The board of directors also prepares the submission of an annual report on the status of the zone.
Traffic Advisory Committee (TAC)
This committee receives and considers information of a traffic enhancement nature and makes written recommendations to encourage and promote traffic safety within the city. The committee coordinates the planning and implementation of projects by various organizations interested in traffic safety.
If you’re interested in learning more, join the city of Carrollton for the 2023 boards and commissions meet and greet on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Carrollton City Hall.
Attendees will have the opportunity to visit information tables throughout the first and second lobby areas, chat with city council members, and discover where citizens can add value as members. City staff will also be on site to answer questions and provide overviews of each board, commission, and committee.
The Carrollton Home Rule Charter established certain qualifications that must be met by all members of city boards, commissions, and committees. To serve, members must:
- Have been a resident of Texas and a Carrollton resident for at least one year
- Be a qualified Carrollton voter at the time of appointment
- Not have been convicted of a crime of moral turpitude
- Not be an adversary party to pending litigation against the city, except for eminent domain proceedings, and
- Have a creditable record of attendance and performance in any previous board service
Applications for all seats will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 1. Interested residents can apply www.cityofcarrollton.com/boards.
Carrollton City Council will discuss the appointments in an October work session. Some boards and commissions will require interviews for potential candidates and all applicants will be notified after the appointment process.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.