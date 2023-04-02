Theatrical productions and a variety of weekend events are planned in Carrollton and Lewisville this week. Take a look at five events happening in the Leader communities during the week of April 2.
First Fridays in Old Town Lewisville
First Fridays on Main St. in Old Town Lewisville is a must visit event. This month’s event takes place on Friday, April 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. This wonderful occasion is held every first Friday of the month and gives visitors a chance to shop, drink, and eat late into the evening. You’ll mingle alongside Old Town Lewisville Entertainment District’s independent retailers, cafes, restaurants, and distilleries. Most of the businesses on the strip go all out for the event with First Friday specials and fun. For more information visit facebook.com/mainandmill.
‘The Adventures of Tom Sawyer’
The Houston Russian Children’s Theater presents the musical, “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,” in Russian. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling 713-857-3520. The production takes place on Friday, April 7 at 5 p.m. at the Lewisville Grand Theater. For details about upcoming events, or rental information for the facility, please visit LewisvilleGrand.com.
Special Needs Spring Bash
All ages are invited to a free fun-filled day of adaptive programming from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at Josey Ranch Lake Sports Complex Adaptive Field #6 with the Special Needs Spring Bash. This one-of-a-kind event, designed for individuals of all abilities, includes plenty of opportunities for fun with various games and activities. Make sure to come hungry, as lunch will be provided. Registration is required at cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow. To learn more about the Special Needs Spring Bash, visit cityofcarrollton.com/calendar.
Saturdays on the Square: Carrollton Critters Celebration
Calling all party animals, the Carrollton Critters are turning one, and all ages are invited to their birthday bash that is sure to be wild. Join in the festivities from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8 in Historic Downtown Carrollton. Saturdays on the Square is a free, recurring event in Downtown Carrollton. Each month features a different theme for families to take part in. To learn more about Saturdays on the Square as well as other Downtown Carrollton events, visit cityofcarrollton.com/downtown.
‘You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown’
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown" will be presented by Our Productions Theatre Co. with showings on Friday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 8 at 2:30 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. at the Lewisville Grand Theater. Explore life’s great questions and celebrate the joy of friendship with the entire peanuts gang in this beloved family musical. Suitable for all audiences. Tickets are $20 to $35 and can be purchased at OurProductionsTheatreCo.org.
