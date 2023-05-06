PLANO – About the only thing that didn’t go right for the Hebron baseball team in Saturday’s series-clinching run-rule win over Little Elm was the trophy presentation.
Well, there wasn’t a trophy presentation.
But that’s OK with Hawks senior center field Aden Howard.
“We won district and we didn’t get one, and we won bi-district and didn’t get a trophy,” he said. “But it’s alright. It’s not just about the trophy. We came out and competed and had fun. We are moving on and that’s all that matters.”
Hebron’s 21 seniors were in the eighth grade when the Hawks last advanced past the first round of the playoffs in 2019. And after Hebron lost Thursday’s Game 1, 6-3, the message that Hawks head coach Steve Stone had for his players as they faced elimination was to respond to adversity.
Hebron responded to that adversity, winning the next two games, including Game 3 on Saturday, 15-2, to earn a date with Dallas Jesuit in the area round next week.
Less than 24 hours after tying the series at 1-1 with a 6-2 win, Saturday’s elimination game was less stressful for Hebron (28-8).
For the second consecutive day, hot bats helped Hebron to get off to another fast start. Howard got all of a fastball and hit the ball over the right-field wall for a solo home run and a 1-0 Hawk advantage. After a double by senior Lane Haworth and a defensive error by Little Elm, another senior, Cade Binion, hit into an RBI ground-out to give Hebron a two-run advantage.
“I saw a fastball and showed what I can do,” Howard said. “We came into the game with a lot of energy. We lost the first game and we definitely had a chip on our shoulder. It showed in this game.”
Little Elm responded. The Lobos rallied from a one-run deficit to win Game 1 by three runs. It was the top of the batting order that gave Little Elm a chance at another comeback.
After junior Kendyl Johnson led off the bottom of the first inning with a single, he was advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by junior Dylan Terry, then scored on an RBI double by senior Irvin Leonard.
Little Elm (15-14-4) had other chances to score but was able to plate just one more run the rest of the way and was held to four hits.
Senior Tyler Dobbs threw 1.1 innings of shut-out ball in relief of senior Minjun Seo. Seo got a rare start at pitcher after starting at shortstop in each of the first two games of the series. The LSU commit was sharp, giving up just two runs on three hits with six strikeouts.
“He’s been wanting the ball,” Stone said. “It’s been hard to come in as a closer. It’s hard to come in and pitch from a position sometimes. We’ve been having such a good time with our Tuesday and Friday night starters, who have gone so deep in our games. We haven’t used him a whole lot, but the good news is that he has a lot of bullets left.”
The big blow came in the top of the third. Hebron capitalized on Little Elm’s inability to throw strikes. Senior Ian McCracken battled back from 1-2 count to draw one of 10 walks on the day for the Hawks. That loaded the bases for senior Brady Richardson, who hit a three-run double, giving Hebron a 5-1 lead.
“That was a big-time hit for us,” Stone said of Richardson’s double. “We really needed that. I was starting to get a little worried that we had taken our foot off the gas. But if you just keep hitting the ball hard, good things will happen.”
Hebron opened the floodgates with a 10-run sixth.
Richardson plated the first run by scoring on a wild pitch. The Hawks sent 15 batters to the plate and drew six walks. Senior Pierce Matthews had the biggest hit, a three-run triple. Sophomore PJ Crayton capped off the frame with an RBI double.
“We definitely had the fire under us,” Howard said. “We wanted to come out and compete. We were confident. We just told everybody to keep their heads up and that ‘We’ve got this.’ We did just that. We came in and played loose.”
