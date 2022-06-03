Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD’s meal services are returning to pre-COVID-19 protocol. Here’s what this means for students.
As of May 26, schools will no longer be able to serve free meals to all students, as they had throughout the length of the pandemic, Kristen Hess with nutrition services said. Grab-and-go meals will also no longer be served for students. Additionally, nutrition services cannot serve meals outside of approved serving times.
Starting in August, all meals will return to full cost. Hess said that while the district is waiting on final numbers, past prices for meals have averaged at around $2.75 for breakfasts and $4 for lunches.
There will be a grace period for transitioning to pre-pandemic protocol, Hess said. Families who qualify for free or reduced lunches will remain on the plan. Families who do not qualify will be given the option of applying for free or reduced meals.
Students who are at the maximum allowed charge for lunches will be given a 30-day grace period to ensure they are still fed while their family pays off the accrued charges.
Because the waiver for free food does not expire until June 30, the district will offer free meals to students in summer programs beginning June 6. Seventeen of the district’s schools will be open to providing meals for students while others undergo renovation and repairs.
Applications for free and reduced meal plans can be found on the CFBISD website.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
