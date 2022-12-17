Justin McBride

Plano senior Justin McBride led all scorers with 23 points in Friday’s 52-42 victory over Hebron.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

CARROLLTON – One play in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s District 6-6A boys basketball opener provided the perfect illustration of just how great the on-court chemistry is between Plano seniors Nikk Williams and Justin McBride.

With Plano holding a 12-point lead over Hebron with less than six minutes remaining, Williams threw a perfect one-hand inbound pass more than 80 feet up the court and into McBride’s hands. McBride took a couple of steps and finished at the rim with a one-handed dunk.

