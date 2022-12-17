CARROLLTON – One play in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s District 6-6A boys basketball opener provided the perfect illustration of just how great the on-court chemistry is between Plano seniors Nikk Williams and Justin McBride.
With Plano holding a 12-point lead over Hebron with less than six minutes remaining, Williams threw a perfect one-hand inbound pass more than 80 feet up the court and into McBride’s hands. McBride took a couple of steps and finished at the rim with a one-handed dunk.
McBride’s dunk was the punctuation of a 23-point performance in a 52-42 win for the reigning District 6-6A champion Wildcats inside Hawks Activity Center. Williams added eight points in the victory.
“Those guys are excellent basketball players and they’re so unselfish, both of them to a fault sometimes,” said Dean Christian, Plano head coach. “Sometimes if you get players that are that good, they usually want to shoot it. But we’ve got two bigs that play like guards and they look for each other. They look for everybody. That is such a huge advantage for us.”
That play between Williams and McBride showed how precise Plano’s passing was in the second half. The Wildcats used multiple passes in almost every possession to set up the perfect shot. The unselfish play allowed Plano to pull away late in the third quarter after the two teams battled to a 28-28 halftime tie.
Senior Drew Forkner threw a diagonal pass to junior Tyran Mason, who made a layup to jump-start a 6-0 scoring flurry for Plano in the final 1:17 of the third quarter. Just 13 seconds later, senior forward Anes Kikic outworked everyone around the basket and put back a missed shot. Then just as time expired, junior Justin Buenaventura banked a 3-pointer off the glass to give Plano a 41-30 lead.
Buenaventura finished with seven points, while Mason had six points.
“We try not to take bad shots,” Christian said. “If we can get an early good shot, we’ll take it. Our trust is growing. Every game, we’re getting better about trusting each other and allowing the ball to move. We’re starting to understand the concept of the better of a shot that you get, the better it will be for our defense.”
But for as well as Plano’s offense executed in the third quarter, the Wildcats’ defense set the tone for what was a dominant second half for the visitors.
In fact, Plano (8-5 overall, 1-0 district) made it hard for Hebron (7-7, 0-1) to score. It’s the same recipe that guided the Wildcats to a perfect 32-0 regular season last season and held opponents to 46.1 points per game.
Plano’s defense was on its game Friday. The Wildcats held the Hawks to without a field goal for the first 13 minutes of the second half until Hebron senior forward Isaiah Dixon made a baseline jump shot with 3:01 remaining in the ballgame.
The only source of offense that Hebron had up until that point of the second half was seven free throws. The Hawks scored just two points in the third quarter as the Wildcats built an 11-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
“I’m a defensive coach and we’re a defensive team,” Christian said. “Everyone thinks that we’re an offensive team because we have guys that can put it in the hole. We rely heavily on that side of the ball to get us going on the offensive side of the ball. We know that we can play defense, from one to 15 on our team.”
The first half was a back-and-forth affair with the two teams playing to an 18-18 tie at the end of the first quarter and a 28-28 halftime tie.
Plano took a 24-20 lead on a layup by Buenaventura, but Hebron countered with exceptional ball movement of their own.
The Hawks ran several plays through junior Jalen Haynes, who shot the ball well and distributed to set up his teammates for open looks at the basket.
Haynes finished with 13 points.
Senior Jaden Clemons dribbled through traffic and buried a 10-foot jump shot with 25 seconds left in the first half to forge a 28-28 tie.
