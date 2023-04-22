Dominique Vargas Lewisville

Lewisville junior pitcher Dominique Vargas tossed a complete-game shutout in the Farmers’ 2-0 playoff-clinching win over Hebron on Saturday.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

CARROLLTON – With a playoff berth on the line Saturday, Lewisville junior pitcher Dominique Vargas didn’t notice any nerves from the Farmers on the bus ride to Hebron.

“The mood on the bus was great, everybody was excited,” Vargas said. “Everybody was laughing, loose on the bus. It was a really fun drive down here. When we were warming up, everyone was having fun. We knew that we just had to come out here and play and have fun.”

