CARROLLTON – With a playoff berth on the line Saturday, Lewisville junior pitcher Dominique Vargas didn’t notice any nerves from the Farmers on the bus ride to Hebron.
“The mood on the bus was great, everybody was excited,” Vargas said. “Everybody was laughing, loose on the bus. It was a really fun drive down here. When we were warming up, everyone was having fun. We knew that we just had to come out here and play and have fun.”
Vargas was calm and cool in the circle. The junior right-hander tossed seven shutout innings and had eight strikeouts against just four hits, leading Lewisville to a playoff-clinching 2-0 win over Hebron. Vargas was backed by an RBI triple from senior Rylee Brice and a solo home run from junior Paislee Allen.
Lewisville is locked into the third seed from District 6-6A and plays Allen in a bi-district playoff series next week. Hebron, on the other hand, fell short of making the postseason one season after it finished as the district champion. Marcus claimed the final playoff berth in 6-6A after rallying to defeat Plano East, 4-3, also on Saturday.
Lewisville travels to Allen on Thursday for Game 1 with first pitch set for 7:30 p.m. Game 2 will be played Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Lewisville. If necessary, Game 3 will be played next Saturday at Frisco High.
Vargas and Hebron junior Lucy Crowder were locked into a pitcher’s duel from the beginning. After Crowder threw six straight balls to begin her outing, she got a mound visit from senior catcher Zoe Bowen. Bowen provided words of encouragement that helped Crowder to focus.
The two teams combined for six hits. Lewisville won despite recording just two hits. Crowder struck out 10. Hebron recorded four hits off of Vargas. However, the timely hit eluded Hebron.
“Lewisville just did a great job,” said Chelsea Herndon, Hebron head coach. “They came out ready to play. Their pitcher was throwing strikes and we just weren’t aggressive at the plate.”
Vargas was at her best while facing the heart of the Lady Hawks’ batting order. Hebron’s best chance to score came in the bottom of the third. After junior Alyssa Sneed reached base with a lead-off walk, she advanced to second base on a single by senior Shorey Nguyen.
Nguyen’s hit put runners on first and second with nobody out. Vargas responded with a strikeout of senior catcher Zoe Bowen. Hebron then caught a bad break. Crowder hit a hard ground ball to the left side of the infield. However, the ball hit the body of Sneed, resulting in the second out of the frame. Sophomore Haylee Epps followed with a line-drive out to Farmers junior left fielder Megan Till to end the threat.
“I was a little bit nervous, but I knew that my defense had my back and all I had to do was spin the ball,” Vargas said.
Lewisville struck first in the top of the third. Hebron was cautious in pitching to Allen, who drew a pair of four-pitch walks in each of her first two plate appearances. Senior Rylee Brice made the Lady Hawks pay, as she lined a run-scoring triple into right field to give the Farmers a 1-0 lead.
“Rylee has been really good when she has had to move people,” Albert said. “I think the really great thing about that is that everybody sees that Paislee is in the one-hole and they’re like, ‘It’s Paislee. It’s Paislee.’ She can move herself but she’s also got two people behind her that can put a good bat on the ball.”
Hebron pitched to Allen in the top of the sixth. Allen proceeded to crush a solo home run over the left-field fence to increase Lewisville’s lead to 2-0.
Lewisville stunned Denton Guyer, 8-7, in eight innings in last year’s bi-district playoff before finishing the season as an area finalist. The Farmers will look to ride the experience that they gained from last year’s playoff run to take them further this season.
“It feels good to be back in the playoffs,” Albert said. “The girls should be incredibly proud of themselves that they’ve made back-to-back playoff appearances. The biggest difference will be the nerves. Last year was everybody’s first time in the playoffs. This year, they all have a chip on their shoulders. They just want to prove that they belong here.”
Marcus holds off late rally
Last season, the Lady Marauders defeated cross-town rival Flower Mound in a one-game playoff to clinch a postseason berth, jump-starting a run to the regional final.
Marcus doesn’t have to worry about a tie-breaking scenario this time.
Senior Tori Edwards hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the top of the third inning and the Lady Marauders overcame a late rally by Plano East to leave with a 4-3 playoff-clinching win. Marcus draws District 5-6A champion and undefeated Denton Guyer in bi-district.
East capitalized on a Marcus defensive error in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Marauders leveled the score at 1-1 with a solo home run by freshman Makenna Barr in the top of the second.
Edwards clubbed a two-run shot over the center-field wall in the third to give Marcus a 3-1 lead. It was the first of two home runs hit by Edwards, who launched another home run to center field during the top of the fifth to give the Lady Marauders a 4-1 lead.
Edwards’ second home run proved to be crucial.
East pieced together a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh. After a walk and a double put runners on second and third, consecutive errors committed by Marcus allowed East to move to within 4-3.
The bases were still loaded after the second Lady Marauder error, but senior Raegan Sucher got the next Lady Panther to ground out and end the game. Sucher struck out nine against just three hits and three runs (zero earned).
