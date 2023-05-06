CARROLLTON – Hebron head baseball coach Steve Stone called Thursday’s 6-3 Game 1 bi-district loss to Little Elm a “gut punch.”
Lobos senior Irvin Leonard crushed a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally Little Elm from a one-run deficit to take a 1-0 series lead.
With the loss, that put Hebron’s season on the brink. The Hawks came into the playoffs fresh off winning the District 6-6A title after a two-game sweep of Flower Mound. But less than 24 hours after losing Game 1, Hebron came out a determined bunch in Friday’s Game 2 on its home field.
Hebron’s bats came out on fire. Senior Lane Haworth clubbed a solo home run in the first and in the second inning, senior Minjin Seo hit a two-run double as part of a four-run frame for Hebron, which went on to earn a 6-2 victory.
Hebron and Little Elm will play a winner-take-all Game 3 at 1 p.m. Saturday at Plano West.
“I told my team, ‘Both teams are trying to win, and Little Elm won,’” Stone said. “We didn’t necessarily play a clean game yesterday. I said, ‘Embrace the challenge of adversity.’ Adversity can be a good thing. We would have liked to win Game 1, but the kids responded and I’m proud of them for that.”
Bot 2nd: Hebron 4, Little Elm 0Hawks get a two-run double down the left-field line from Minjun Seo.Still just 1 out. Runners at 2nd and 3rd. pic.twitter.com/cq1adPBWqb
Hebron’s 21 seniors were determined not to see its season come to an end on its home field. One inning after Haworth put the Hawks on the board with his solo home run, senior Robert Sanford launched an RBI triple that just eluded the reach of by a diving Lobo outfielder. Seo broke open the game with a two-run double that went just fair down the left-field line. Hebron’s lead moved to 5-0 after an RBI sacrifice fly by senior Ian McCracken.
“You obviously wanted to get off to a good start, but I wish we would have pieced it together a little better after that,” Stone said. “(Caden) Richardson settled down after that and pitched a good game. We barreled some balls up, but we didn’t have anything to show for it. But as long as you win by one run or four runs, that’s all that counts.”
In need of a spark, Little Elm head coach Matt Harbin held a team meeting following the four-run frame for Hebron.
Harbin’s players heeded his message. Junior Kendyl Johnson hit an RBI double off the right-field wall to plate the Lobos’ first run. Junior Roman Robinson later laid down a bunt to bring home another run and reduce Hebron’s lead to 5-2.
“The message was that we had been there before,” Harbin said. “We came out a little flat, got behind. I was just trying to refocus them and get their energy back up and just kind of shift gears, which worked for about an inning. Then, their pitcher Paz came back and shut things down. He’s a really good pitcher.”
Little Elm was on the wrong end of a controversial call in the top of the fifth. Still trailing by three runs, it appeared that the Lobos were going to load the bases with one out after senior Brayden Howard was hit by a pitch. But following a conference by the first- and home-plate umpires, he was ordered to return to the batter’s box after it was ruled that it was a foul ball. Sophomore Marcos Paz induced a ground-ball out moments later to end the frame.
Another solid outing by Paz kept Hebron’s season alive. Last week, Paz struck out 13 against one hit in 6.2 shutout innings to lift the Hawks to their first district title since 2016. On Friday, Paz gave up just two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts in six innings.
“He wasn’t as sharp tonight as he was last week, but you’ve got to keep in mind that he’s a sophomore,” Stone said. “The good news is that he doesn’t have to have his ‘A-game’ to be effective. He still got his into the seventh inning, and that was huge.”
Little Elm junior pitcher Caden Richardson settled down after giving up five runs in the first two innings. Richardson struck out three against four hits in 5.1 innings in his first career playoff start.
Hawks soar in Game 2: See the best photos of Hebron's 6-2 win over Little Elm
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.