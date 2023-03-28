Evan Bracewell Hebron

Hebron sophomore Evan Bracewell goes up in the air for a header during Monday’s Region I-6A area playoff game from McKinney ISD Stadium.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

MCKINNEY – When the Hebron boys soccer team was forced to play with 10 players during the final 13 minutes of overtime after sophomore Gray Dains was issued his second yellow card, the Hawks were hopeful to get to a shootout.

Hebron generated several scoring chances after the red card was issued. But in the end, a double deflection did the Hawks in.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments