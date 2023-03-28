MCKINNEY – When the Hebron boys soccer team was forced to play with 10 players during the final 13 minutes of overtime after sophomore Gray Dains was issued his second yellow card, the Hawks were hopeful to get to a shootout.
Hebron generated several scoring chances after the red card was issued. But in the end, a double deflection did the Hawks in.
Lake Highlands forward Bienvenue Bisimwa was around the net all game but had missed several scoring chances. That was until the 88th minute when he scored in front of the net on an assist by Maddox Morris, and that goal held up for the Wildcats in a 2-1 overtime win during a Class 6A area playoff game from McKinney ISD Stadium on Monday night.
“It’s never ideal, especially in a game like this where both teams want to get up and down the field,” said Matt Zimmerman, Hebron head coach. “When you go down to 10 men, it makes all the difference to try and come back at that point. We certainly didn’t get as many chances as we wanted to in the game. Credit to them for doing what they did. Also, the exhaustion at the end of the game did us in.”
A physical affair throughout, there were a total of five cards issued to both teams by the head referee. But both teams had scoring chances throughout, more so for Lake Highlands. Hebron junior keeper Evan Mayhaw had to be rock solid for the full 100 minutes of game time, and he put on a goalkeeping clinic.
Lake Highlands nearly capitalized on a mental lapse by Hebron’s defense in the sixth minute. Bisimwa was open in front of the net. He took a shot but Mayhaw made a diving save. Then, with less than three minutes remaining in the first half, Mayhaw made a save on a redirected Wildcats shot.
“Evan is a stud,” Zimmerman said. “He’s been big all year and made some big saves. Sometimes, the ball bounces funny. Evan said it went off two deflections on that last goal. Funny things like that will happen.”
It appeared the game was headed for a scoreless tie going into halftime. But with 48 ticks left on the game clock, Lake Highlands converted a corner kick taken by Kerry Najera, leading to a goal for Charlie Willman and a 1-0 Wildcats lead.
The game opened up in the second half. Hebron’s skill began to show. Senior Micah Gonzales dribbled up the right side before passing to senior Luke Dean. Dean, who was in the middle of the field, hesitated then blasted a low shot in the goal for a 1-1 tie with 28:48 left in regulation.
“It was perfect,” Zimmerman said. “We talked about it at halftime. They did a pretty good job of denying our outside channels. I thought the kids fell in love with cutting the ball back in the middle and putting the ball where our strength and numbers are.
“We are a wide team and we like to play out wide and like to play off our crosses and our finishes. I was pretty fired up about the way that they were executing. But after that goal, we started to try to cut the ball back in the field and play through all of those bodies. We didn’t execute our game plan as well as we needed to.”
But Hebron had been playing with fire all night. The Wildcats couldn’t convert multiple scoring chances into goals, especially by Bisimwa. Bisimwa came close to scoring with four minutes to go in the first overtime after running past the Hawks’ defense, but he was called for a foul, and Hebron was awarded a free kick. Bisimwa wouldn’t be denied just over two minutes later.
“When you’re limited on film, you go by word of mouth,” Zimmerman said. “What I heard about him, I know that they enjoyed using his speed and using some of that long stuff. Credit to him. For as much pressure as he put on our back line, he never seemed to wear down.”
Hebron’s season ended at 18-2-3. However, the Hawks had a lot to be proud of. Hebron did a worst-to-first turnaround, winning the District 6-6A title this season after finishing in last in each of the previous two seasons.
“This team has never overlooked anybody, whether it was in preseason or district, and it got us here,” he said.
