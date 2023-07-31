World of Foodies returns to Historic Downtown Carrollton for its fifth annual event on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 3 to 9 p.m.

Enjoy authentic international refreshments, take time for different photo opportunities, hold out a hand for a henna design, or try a game on the Carrollton Square of Norwegian ladder ball, Italian bocce ball, or British croquet.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

