World of Foodies returns to Historic Downtown Carrollton for its fifth annual event on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 3 to 9 p.m.
Enjoy authentic international refreshments, take time for different photo opportunities, hold out a hand for a henna design, or try a game on the Carrollton Square of Norwegian ladder ball, Italian bocce ball, or British croquet.
“World of Foodies is a unique event where our local community gets to taste and experience diverse cultures from around the globe,” said Heather Smith, Recreation Manager for the City of Carrollton. “Last year’s event saw around 2,500 participants. This year with a mix of yummy international dishes, awesome crafts, and talented artists and performers, we anticipate even higher numbers.”
Bring an appetite and listen to music, celebrate multiple nationalities and experience a world of culture and cuisine. This year’s event will once again feature a stage on 4th Avenue between the Plaza Arts Center and El Rincon restaurant for musical and dance performances.
The day begins with a group from Everlasting Dance Studio from 3 to 4:30 p.m., Anoli Dancers from 5 to 6 p.m., Zorya Ukrainian Dance Ensemble from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Baba Yaga Orkestar from 8 to 9 p.m. to complete the evening’s entertainment. Times are subject to change.
“We're bringing diverse cultural experiences right to the heart of Carrollton. It's a chance for some to try new things and for others to relive fond memories of their own travels,” Smith said. “Something to look for this year are the activities; we’ll have a selection of international yard games like Norwegian ladder ball, Italian bocce ball, or British croquet; as well as the exciting traditional performance from Native American, Ukrainian, and Balkan countries.”
World of Foodies is free to attend and food vendors will be selling their culturally-themed specialties at varying prices. Get ready for a culinary adventure where diverse cuisines from around the world will delight the taste buds. Food vendors will offer African beignets, Asian delights, authentic tacos, Japanese specialties, Mexican corn, Mochi donuts, and more. Craft vendors will also be on site with culturally diverse novelties and creations.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to indulge in a variety of drinks. Tapville Social will be on site with a selection of craft beer, wine and cider options. All guests will be identified, and a pour pass will be issued to serve as both a key to the 16 choices on the tap wall as well as a running bar tab for the event. Guests then skip all the lines and self-pour under bartender supervision.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
