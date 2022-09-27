Woven Health is celebrating 30 years of service, dedicating low-cost health care resources to more than 30,000 individuals in North Dallas.
The clinic is a 501(c)(3) organization that was founded in 1992 to provide free and low-cost health care services to people who live in Dallas, Carrollton, Coppell, Addison and Farmers Branch. At the start, the clinic was open one night a week and occasionally on the weekend and was operated by an all-volunteer medical staff. It was not until later on that the staff began to grow and a full-time operation was implemented in 2011.
Mary Joiner has been on the Board of Directors for Woven Health twice in her life, once in 2010 and again three years ago. She has watched Woven Health grow and change for the better, providing more access to uninsured adults.
“We feel like there’s a huge need out there that’s just going to keep growing,” Joiner said. “We’ve been planning this for a while and that’s where we’re headed for the future, which we think is really going to open it up to even more people than we’ve been able to serve before.”
Woven Clinic is currently in a transition period where the organization is working on moving into a new model of sustainable, low-cost health care. This is because the clinic has been able to receive more federal funding to help grow their organization and provide more access.
The clinic has become a medical home for patients, providing them with better access to care and allowing them to visit more than once a year.
“They do so well in the clinic because they see the same provider, they follow up throughout the year, they get all kinds of training, they learn how to cook better for themselves because we have a nutritionist on staff, we do an anxiety and depression screening and then arrange treatment for them through our behavioral specialist, and then they have been able to get access to folks through the medical school,” Joiner said.
These several opportunities for uninsured individuals in North Dallas have been vital, and Joiner said because of the funding the organization is receiving, the more primary care it is able to offer.
The organization sets aside $1,000 per year per patient, which covers office visits, telemedicine, lab tests, nutrition support, preventative screenings and mental health treatments. Joiner said one of the most common treatments the clinic provides is to treat diabetes, high cholesterol and hypertension. Because of this, the American Heart Association supports the clinic’s programs because it is all about prevention, she said.
“That’s really what we’re helping people do,” she said. “We’re helping people improve their health and keep it from getting where it’s at a dangerous point.”
Woven Health is celebrating its 30th anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 20 at The Plaza Theatre in Carrollton. The public is invited and sponsorship opportunities and individual tickets are available for purchase on Woven Health’s website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
