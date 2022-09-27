Woven Health is celebrating 30 years of service, dedicating low-cost health care resources to more than 30,000 individuals in North Dallas. 

The clinic is a 501(c)(3) organization that was founded in 1992 to provide free and low-cost health care services to people who live in Dallas, Carrollton, Coppell, Addison and Farmers Branch. At the start, the clinic was open one night a week and occasionally on the weekend and was operated by an all-volunteer medical staff. It was not until later on that the staff began to grow and a full-time operation was implemented in 2011. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

