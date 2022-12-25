The selection of our annual top 10 sports stories usually involves ample discussion about which highlights make the cut.
Two years ago, there was no question as to what was the top story, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring seasons and continued to impact sports into the fall, generating a new perspective for athletes, coaches and fans.
Last year, the pandemic still impacted high school athletics, but fortunately on a much smaller scale.
In 2022, there were still isolated incidents, but the athletics year went about largely as expected, allowing us to focus on the positive aspects of what local teams were able to accomplish during the past 12 months.
Here are the first five installments of the top 10 sports stories from the past year for The Carrollton Leader and The Lewisville Leader.
10. Creekview softball wins 11-5A title
The Mustangs lost their first district game of the season to Woodrow Wilson, but Creekview proceeded to go on a long win streak and won several games in dominant fashion to finish as the champion of District 11-5A.
Creekview defeated South Oak Cliff, 23-1, in bi-district before losing, 9-1, to The Colony in the area round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Other coaches took notice of Creekview’s success and rewarded the Mustangs with a total of 11 selections on the all-district team, including four superlative winners.
Junior center fielder Samyrah Sanders was selected as the district’s most valuable player for a season in which she recorded a whopping .636 batting average with 22 walks, 49 runs, 24 RBIs and six triples.
Creekview’s battery of junior pitcher Lynette Hernandez and sophomore catcher Kaelani Rogers were named the district’s pitcher and catcher of the year, respectively, while Creekview alum shortstop/pitcher Tessa Contreras garnered utility player of the year honors.
9. Undefeated run propels Newman Smith girls basketball to district title
There have been some great girls basketball teams at Newman Smith over the years.
Two seasons ago, the Lady Trojans used a 15-1 run in district play to fuel a run to the regional quarterfinals with playoff wins over district rival Woodrow Wilson and Dallas Adamson.
Last season, Newman Smith didn’t lose a district game to finish a perfect 16-0 in District 11-5A and made a return to the area round of the playoffs.
Fueling the Lady Trojans’ run to a 23-6 overall record and appearance in the second round of the playoffs was senior Rakiyah Robertson. Robertson garnered district MVP honors.
Lady Trojans head coach Jason Samuels lauded Robertson for the improvements made in her game after receiving an all-district honorable mention the previous season as a sophomore.
8. Lewisville boys soccer reaches regional quarterfinals
Lewisville placed third in 6-6A and made a run to the regional quarterfinals for just the second time since 1993.
The Farmers did so thanks in large part to the play of senior DJ Koulai, who earned an all-district superlative for the second consecutive season. Named newcomer of the year as a sophomore, Koulai landed 6-6A offensive player of the year honors as a junior after scoring 15 goals and assisting on seven others for Lewisville.
Koulai was particularly clutch in the playoffs, scoring the decisive penalty kick for Lewisville in a bi-district win against Prosper and the game-winning goal in double overtime of a 1-0 win over Dallas Jesuit in area.
Teammate and sophomore Sebastian Coronado earned the district's underclassman of the year honor following a seven-goal, three-assist debut at the varsity level for the Farmers.
7. Hebron softball enjoys historic run
Hebron made a program first by capturing its first district title in program history.
Hebron's rise to 6-6A supremacy, which included a 10-game winning streak to close out the regular season, featured contributions from a cast of underclassmen. The Lady Hawks totaled five all-district superlative honors from their championship season, including four for players who project to return next year.
Junior Lucy Crowder was named utility player of the year following a breakout freshman season in 2021 and built off that by earning 6-6A MVP honors as a sophomore. She anchored the circle for the Lady Hawks, pitching 96 innings during district play and posting a 0.875 ERA with 86 strikeouts to just 11 walks. Crowder also hit .367 from the plate with two home runs and 10 RBIs against 6-6A opponents.
She worked in concert with senior Zoe Bowen, who was named the district's catcher of the year. Bowen tallied a .990 fielding percentage behind the plate and caught 21.4% of runners attempting a steal during district play.
The Lady Hawks finished the season as a regional quarterfinalist after defeating Little Elm in bi-district and Richardson in area before losing to Marcus in the regional quarterfinals.
6. Marcus girls make deep playoff runs
To make the Region I-6A final is no easy feat considered the talent-rich teams that comprise that region. But the Marcus girls soccer and softball teams made it all the way to the fifth round of the playoffs.
Getting to that point wasn’t easy for the Lady Marauders’ softball team.
Marcus parlayed a play-in game win over rival Flower Mound into its first five-round postseason run since 2013.
Marcus senior Tori Edwards was voted as 6-6A's offensive player of the year for the second straight season. In district play, Edwards totaled four home runs, 11 RBIs and 12 runs while batting .406 from the plate.
The Lady Marauders also sported the district's defensive player of the year in alum Haidyn Sokoloski picking. As a senior, Sokoloski posted a .978 fielding percentage at shortstop and committed just one error on the year. The Oklahoma State commit was also a mainstay atop the Marcus batting order, hitting .354 with six doubles, two home runs, 10 RBIs and nine runs scored.
Marcus’ girls soccer team was a regional finalist for the second straight season, coming one win short of the state tournament after losing 2-0 to eventual Class 6A champion Southlake Carroll.
Marcus totaled a 23-2-3 record for the year, including a District 6-6A championship.
