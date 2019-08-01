Teenagers looking to learn more about law enforcement now have the opportunity to do so.
The Carrollton Police Department has recently brought back its Explorers program to give the community’s youth a chance to get the skills needed for law enforcement.
The program, which is a branch of the Boy Scouts, is designed for ages 14-21. Participants learn everything about the day-to-day job of a police officer including how to do a traffic stop, process a crime scene, crisis negotiation and more.
“It’s giving youth a different option to turn to other than being out on the streets and doing things they probably shouldn’t be doing that sometimes makes our job harder,” said Officer Richard Giesemann, who leads the program. “Our plan for people who go through this program is that this is going to be a gateway for them to become Carrollton police officers.”
Giesemann said the Explorers also have many opportunities to volunteer and have been involved with working at the city’s Festival at the Switchyard and the Drug Takeback Program.
While the program helps youth with future careers, it also serves as a long-term recruiting tool for the department.
Jolene DeVito, spokesperson for the Carrollton Police Department, said the recruitment aspect was one reason for bringing the program back.
“It’s tough to find, hire and keep good police officers,” she said.
Giesemann said the program has about 12 active members, but the hope is to grow the program and get more involvement. The Explorers recently placed third in the “Unknown Call” category at the Texas State Youth Law Enforcement Competition.
Giesemann said he hopes that as more people join, the department will be able to go to more competitions and eventually host a competition itself.
The department will host an open house for the program on Oct. 3 for those interested.
