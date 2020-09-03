A Dallas County District Court has dismissed a case against a former employee of The Village Church in Flower Mound.
Lewisville resident Matthew Tonne, who was a children’s minister and a counselor for the church’s youth camp, was indicted by a Dallas County Grand Jury for indecency with a child by contact Nov. 9, 2018 and was arrested Jan. 9, 2019.
The alleged incident occurred June 21, 2012 at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Camp in Cedar Hill and involved a girl who was 12 at the time.
According to the motion to dismiss, which was filed by the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office on Aug. 27, the case was “thoroughly investigated by the Cedar Hill Police Department and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.”
“At the time the case was presented to the Dallas County Grand Jury the complainant could not and did not positively identify defendant as the person who committed this offense,” the motion stated. Despite that fact, the Grand Jury indicted the case. Upon further investigation by the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office the fact remains that the complainant cannot and has not positively identified defendant as the person who committed this offense.”
The motion stated the attorney’s office moved to dismiss the case “in the interest of justice because there was at the time of presentment, and there is at the time of this motion to dismiss, a lack of probable cause to believe defendant committed this offense.”
Last year, the alleged victim, who is now an adult, filed a $1 million lawsuit against The Village Church claiming that the church failed to protect her from the incident.
Regarding the charges being dropped against Tonne, the woman’s attorney, Mitch Little, sent a statement to The Leader that read, “Our client and her family are shocked and disgusted at the Dallas County District Attorney’s sudden decision to dismiss this case without so much as consulting her or even picking up the telephone to talk with her before they decided to dismiss it.”
Little said the lawsuit against the church is still in place.
“Our client stands ready to identify The Village Church children’s pastor Matthew Tonne – the same pastor who pleaded his 5th Amendment rights in his deposition given in our lawsuit – as her assailant,” Little said. “Nothing about that has changed in the almost two years since the grand jury indicted Matthew Tonne or since this lawsuit was filed in 2019.”
In the lawsuit the woman claimed the church was negligent in handling the situation and said the church failed to report the crime to law enforcement.
But Matt Chandler, senior pastor at The Village Church, denied that during a discussion at the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting June 11-12, 2019.
“We were contacted by the family in February of (20)18,” Chandler said last year. “We immediately asked them to report. We double reported that day to the Cedar Hill Police Department and then that set up a relationship with the family and the Cedar Hill Police Department that began to coach us forward after that.”
The lawsuit also claims the church didn’t promptly notify church members of the accusations.
