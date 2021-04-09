Cassandra Hatfield
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD
Occupation: STEM education research manager
Number of years in district: 5
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
National and district level data tells us that there is COVID-19 related learning loss. Our teachers and staff are working tirelessly to identify and fill in the learning gaps. I will bring professional education experience that understands and supports district assessment through research and evidence-based progress monitoring to precisely identify each student’s needs and target appropriate next steps for achievement.
As part of overcoming the achievement gap, staff have been trained and is auditing curriculum. I will advocate for ongoing review of resources and assessments. We must have appropriate tools that consistently produce best outcomes with greatest return on investment. I am a strong advocate of effective student assessment, targeted curriculum, quality support resources, staff training, and consistent results monitoring.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
My first priority would be to follow and continue to advocate for changes in our state level assessment systems. The typical life cycle of a state assessment is 10-15 years and the STAAR has been in place since 2011 as a once-a-year accountability measure. A “one shot” assessment does not meet the needs we have for progress monitoring and high stakes assessments are used out of context to target intervention or curriculum revisions. House Bill 3906 is already in place to start the process of revising state level assessment practices. It is important that CFB ISD have a seat at the table in the decision making for the future of state level testing.
Secondly, I would advocate that at a local level we continue to build close working relationship between CFB ISD and city lawmakers. Most recently, CFB ISD hosted a warming station for residents during the cold weather crisis. We can continue this trajectory of collaboration by partnering with city officials to host an annual school board work study to brainstorm ways we can work together and identify legislative priorities that can benefit our schools and community.
As a school board trustee my third priority would be to stay informed and active in advocating for more local control of educational funds. As our district strives for continuous optimization, we need to have financial discretion to meet the unique needs that we have in our district.
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
CFB ISD should continue developing our Career, College, and Military Readiness (CCMR) opportunities. Providing students with opportunities to earn industry-based certifications and/or be successful in college or military service is a priority. We are fortunate to have dedicated staff who works directly with students ensuring a solid foundation for high-quality opportunities post high school. This CFB department is relatively new and is working strategically to have a footprint in our district. I will actively support our CCMR journey. It will be important that we gather data and reflect on what strategies are effective, ensuring we have maximal outcomes while providing good stewardship of taxpayer dollars.
Another program CFB ISD is actively pursuing is teacher retention. For several years, CFB has exceeded the Texas average for teacher turnover. We must continue to work on this issue as we seek to attract, develop, and retain the best teachers. One strategy CFB ISD is pursuing is
the Texas Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA). This state funded opportunity provides increased income incentive for high-quality teachers. CFB ISD is developing the systems needed and applying for state approval for this incentive allotment, and as a Trustee I will strongly support retention efforts.
As a member of the District Improvement Committee, I closely follow district programs and goals. It is essential for us to have good communication, monitorable goals, and effective programs. I will bring professional education skills and experience to our Board that will support consistent district growth.
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
The biggest obstacle our students are facing is social and emotional learning (SEL) and regulation. SEL is the process by which our children are able to succeed in schooling, the workplace, and relationships. COVID-19 has further amplified the need for our school systems to invest in the mental health of our educators and our students. As we begin to envision our new normal, we must recognize that our schools play an important role in identifying early warning signs of mental health conditions, supporting emotional regulation, character education, conflict resolution, and social skills training. As a project manager, I utilize these skillsets in the workplace. As a school board trustee, I will advocate for a continued focus on student and family counseling services, parent education, and professional development for our teachers and staff, focused on infusing SEL into our schools. We also need to continue teacher and staff health benefits that support mental health.
What are your ideas to address the district’s budget issues?
CFB ISD is fortunate to not have serious, major budget issues. Our district has an amazing finance department that helps Trustees monitor the allocation of resources, planning for expected and unexpected expenses, and strategically earmark funds based on specific district goals. An example is our commitment to one-to-one technology devices for students. By forward thinking our district saved costs and maximized COVID-19 distance learning needs. Effective budget planning is in place to update this technology in regular cycles, and we are earmarking savings, ahead of time, for the updates that will come.
Funding and use allocation are legal Trustee responsibilities. An immediate concern is the state’s “hold harmless” promise insuring full daily attendance funding. Without this, COVID-related attendance fluctuations could result in a significant income loss. The board and district are working with legislators and TEA to keep this funding in place. As a trustee, I strongly support, and will continue advocacy for this important issue.
There are other long-range district budget and finance matters that demand vigilance and strong leadership. We must continue transparency and strong fiscal control over ongoing bond projects. We must maintain strong resource monitoring that guarantees “bang-for-the-buck” return and support of district goals and objectives. Advocating in the community, Austin, and Washington D.C. for funding that meets district needs is a high priority. My strong background in public education budgeting, allocation management, and resource supervision will enable me to be an effective budget leader for CFB.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
I am a certified math teacher and K-12 principal. I taught in public education seven years, three of those in CFB. Based on my experience in the district, my husband and I purchased a home here, wanting our children to attend our schools. For my family, the opportunity for our children to learn in a bilingual elementary program has been a priority. I am an active volunteer:
- Current member of the District Improvement Committee (serving as secretary)
- Current of a Campus Improvement Committee
- Current campus PTA member and vice president of membership, working with the Farmers Branch Police Department and Fire Department to host a tricycle race for the kids when we reached our membership goals
- Active PTA member (four years) having served multiple roles and committee assignments, including vice president of Ways and Means (increased fall fundraiser by 50%)
- Member at First Baptist Church at the Fields
As a board member, I will utilize my educational and management expertise to serve with a focus on an equitable education for all children while valuing the expertise of our teachers and staff. I believe CFB is a public school system that invests in our children meeting their full potential. It would be an honor to serve as a school board trustee. I am excited about the direction that the district is going, and I want to invest in the opportunity to encourage equity and access for all students to have a high-quality education.
