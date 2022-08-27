Celina business hits: sales tax update and more Aug 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save According to the Celina Economic Development Corporation, sales tax collections for July yielded $729,654.89, a 25.36% increase over the prior year. The number is also an increase over the city's June sales tax collections of $565,291.69. The city reported $653,891.19 in sales tax collections in May. New construction projectsAccording to a report provided by the city, new construction projects include:Ownsby Multi-Family at 505 West Ownsby ParkwayRoyalton at 4420 South Legacy DriveProsper ISD Elementary School #16 at 1300 Marigold LaneCelina Station shell building no. 3 at 605 South Preston RoadPhase 1 for the North Sky community, which is coming to Celina in 2023. Housing updateIn a report for the month of July, the city of Celina reported 84 housing permits. Average home valuation in Celina was reported to be $584,557.98. Average square footage is 3,948.83. Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tax Collection July Revenue Economics Building Industry Architecture Construction Permit Valuation Increase Housing Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Special Section Get in the game with Star Local Media's 2022 High School Football Preview 48 pages of previews, players to watch and so much more! Click to get in the game! Most Popular Plano Police announce assault arrest Frisco police arrest three people in connection with Wednesday shooting Frisco Police Department arrests suspect in connection with dog park shooting Deputies seize 20 kilograms of methamphetamine during traffic stop on US-75 Search underway for suspect in connection with Prosper shooting Trending Recipes Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
