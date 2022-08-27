According to the Celina Economic Development Corporation, sales tax collections for July yielded $729,654.89, a 25.36% increase over the prior year. 

The number is also an increase over the city's June sales tax collections of $565,291.69. The city reported $653,891.19 in sales tax collections in May. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

