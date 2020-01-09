Mayor, council seats up for election in May
The municipal election season will be ramping up soon.
The first day for candidates to file for a place on the ballot for city council and school board elections is Jan. 15. Filing ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 14.
In Celina, this year the mayor’s seat and City Council Places 4 and 5 are up for grabs. All three spots are at-large and serve three-year terms. Qualified residents interested in filing can download a candidate packet at celina-tx.gov or pick up a candidate packet from City Hall, 142 N. Ohio St.
Applications to be placed on the Celina ISD Board of Trustees ballot may be picked up from Shawna Mathews at the Celina ISD Administrative Offices, 205 S. Colorado St.
March primaries
The filing period has passed for the March 3 primary elections. Early voting runs Feb. 18-28. The last day to register to vote is Feb. 3.
The primaries include county, state and federal elections of candidates within the same party. Those winners or those who did not draw a primary opponent will face a candidate from the opposite party in the November general election.
Below are the candidates for the Republican and Democratic Primaries:
Collin County
Sheriff
*James Skinner (R)
Tax assessor
Scott Grigg (R)
*Kenneth Maun (R)
John Turner-McClelland (D)
County commissioner, Precinct 1
*Susan Fletcher (R)
Courtney Brooks (D)
Carol Scarborough (D)
County commissioner, Precinct 3
*Darrell Hale (R)
Steve Terrell (R)
Dianne C. Mayo (D)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 1
Ramona Brumfield (D)
Collin County constable, Precinct 1
Mike Vance (R)
*Shane Williams (R)
Collin County constable, Precinct 2
*Gary Edwards (R)
Collin County constable, Precinct 3
*Sammy Knapp (R)
Collin County constable, Precinct 4
*Joe Wright (R)
Denton County
County Commissioner, Precinct 1
*Hugh Coleman (R)
Ryan Williams (R)
Sandy Swan (D)
State (locally based candidates only)
Texas House, District 33
*Justin Holland (R)
Andy Rose (D)
Texas House, District 70
*Scott Sanford (R)
Angie Bado (D)
Texas House, District 106
*Jared Patterson (R)
James Trombley (R)
Jennifer Skidonenko (D)
Federal (locally based candidates only)
Congress District 3
*Nicholas (Van) Taylor (R)
Tanner Do (D)
Sean McCaffity (D)
Lulu Seikaly (D)
Congress District 4
*John Ratcliffe (R)
Russell Foster (D)
Congress District 26
*Michael Burgess (R)
Jason Mrochek (R)
Jack Wyman (R)
Neil Durrance (D)
Carol H. Iannuzzi (D)
Mat Pruneda (D))
*Incumbent
