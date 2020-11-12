Celina Christmas in the Square

Santa lights the tree at Main Street Square kicking off activities for Christmas on the Square. 

 Sylvia Kim/Staff Photo

Celina’s annual Christmas on the Square celebration will take place from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2 in Downtown Celina.

Come tell Santa what you want for Christmas, see live reindeer, bounce and ride the trackless train, sample goodies and watch the lighting of the giant Christmas tree.

Finish your holiday shopping with unique gifts from our outdoor holiday market from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 12-13 in downtown Celina. Children will enjoy the snow hill and play area from noon – 4 p.m. Dec. 12 and a visit from Santa from 2-6 p.m. Dec. 13.

 

Holiday lights

Downtown Celina is having a holiday lights competition.

All participants will receive a yard sign to display the month of December. Winners will be judged by a panel. People’s Choice will be judged via popular vote on Facebook between Dec. 1-7. Winners will be announced Dec. 8 via Facebook.

To participate residents must live within the boundary, which can be found at tinyurl.com/y522y3jo. Participants must complete an application by Nov. 30.

Winners will receive a gift card to a downtown business and a winning yard sign. The value of the gift cards will be $300 for first place, $200 for second place, $100 for third place and $250 for the People’s Choice award.

 

Santa visit

The Celina Fire Department will be driving around Celina visiting neighborhoods to give residents a chance to see Santa. For a map go to https://bit.ly/3kdTS4v.

 

Spring sports leagues

Registration for spring sports, baseball, girls softball, soccer, and 7v7 football, will be underway in December. More information on each can be found at https://sports.celina-tx.gov.

 

 

