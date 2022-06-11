A Celina organization dedicated to promoting community connections in policing has received a sizable gift from an anonymous donor.
The Celina Community Police Foundation recently received a $10,000 donation for its efforts. According to Foundation President Mathew Eberius, the organization received word from the National Philanthropic Trust about two months ago that a donation was on the way.
"We got the $10,000 check in our PO box, and it was a shock," he said.
Eberius said the anonymous donation was made in honor of Celina Police Det. KC Robinson, who died in a car crash in April 2021 while off duty. Robinson's 6-year-old daughter, Brynlee, also died in the crash.
The money will go to programs that aim to honor the detective's legacy.
"We know that KC was very much for community policing," Eberius said. "He was the kind of guy that would stop and play ball with the kids on the side of the street, down at Light Farms, even, when he would be driving through on patrol."
The foundation hopes to use the $10,000 donation in part to bring on programs that connect local children with police officers. In addition, Eberius said, the money would go toward bringing in training opportunities to Celina that would benefit both the police department while also being open to the community.
Eberius mentions the possibility of hosting an active shooter training for the community, as Robinson was an active shooter training instructor.
The donation comes roughly one year after the foundation's establishment, giving a new local charity the ability to raise awareness of its mission in the community.
"This is going to let us take our programs to the next level and really launch some exciting programs and events, trainings and opportunities in not only 2023 but the remainder of this year," Eberius said.
The organization's long-term goals include growing the Celina Citizens Police Academy program, creating more opportunities for community education (such as a forthcoming justice system education program for Celina residents) and growing the Volunteers in Policing program.
Focusing on Robinson's legacy is significant to the foundation, which was formed by members of the inaugural Citizens Police Academy class. Robinson was an instructor with the academy's first run, which launched in February 2021. During the course of the academy, its members had begun talking about the idea of a foundation but hadn't yet taken action to formally create one.
After Robinson's death in April 2021, the class members paused from learning from Celina Police Department officers to focus instead on supporting them.
"That was really our first kind of experience working with the police department outside of just that citizens academy, and I think that helped grow that bond for the foundation even closer," Eberius said.
Eberius said Robinson's legacy now lives on in the establishment of the foundation.
"So we’re looking to just keep that memory alive through these community programs, and this donation lets us do that," he said.
Learn more about the Celina Community Police Foundation at celinacpf.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.