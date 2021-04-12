Voting 2020

File photo.

Celina voters can go to the polls starting in April to select members of the City Council. Election day is May 1.

Early voting runs April 19-27

For voting location information in Collin County, visit collincountytx.gov/elections/election_information

For voting location information in Denton County, visit  votedenton.gov/upcoming-election-information

