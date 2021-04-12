Celina ISD voters can go to the polls starting in April to select members of the district Board of Trustees. Election day is May 1.

Tracey Balsamo filed for re-election on the Place 5 seat. She is running unopposed and has been declared elected. Board President Kelly Juergens has filed unopposed for re-election for Place 6 on the board and was declared elected, according to the district.

Place 7 Incumbent Todd Snyder will face opponant Vicky Hogue in the upcoming election.

Early voting runs April 19-27

For voting location information in Collin County, visit collincountytx.gov/elections/election_information

For voting location information in Denton County, visit votedenton.gov/upcoming-election-information