Celina ISD voters can go to the polls starting in April to select members of the district Board of Trustees. Election day is May 1. 

Tracey Balsamo filed for re-election on the Place 5 seat. She is running unopposed and has been declared elected. Board President Kelly Juergens has filed unopposed for re-election for Place 6 on the board and was declared elected, according to the district. 

Place 7 Incumbent Todd Snyder will face opponant Vicky Hogue in the upcoming election. 

Early voting runs April 19-27

For voting location information in Collin County, visit collincountytx.gov/elections/election_information

For voting location information in Denton County, visit  votedenton.gov/upcoming-election-information

