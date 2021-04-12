Celina ISD voters can go to the polls starting in April to select members of the district Board of Trustees. Election day is May 1.
Tracey Balsamo filed for re-election on the Place 5 seat. She is running unopposed and has been declared elected. Board President Kelly Juergens has filed unopposed for re-election for Place 6 on the board and was declared elected, according to the district.
Place 7 Incumbent Todd Snyder will face opponant Vicky Hogue in the upcoming election.
For voting location information in Collin County, visit collincountytx.gov/elections/election_information
For voting location information in Denton County, visit votedenton.gov/upcoming-election-information
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.