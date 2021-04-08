Prosper ISD voters can go to the polls starting in April to select members of the Prosper ISD Board of Trustees. Election day is May 1.

Early voting runs April 19-27

For voting location information in Collin County, visit collincountytx.gov/elections/election_information

For voting location information in Denton County, visit votedenton.gov/upcoming-election-information

Place 4: Bill Beavers (Incumbent) Place you are seeking: Place 4 Prosper ISD School Board

Place 4: Pat Cochrane Place you are seeking: Prosper ISD Board of Trustees Place 4

Place 4: Alexander E. Cornwallis Place you are seeking: PISD School board member Place 4

Place 4: Chianna Rodgers Position sought: Prosper ISD school board trustee place 4

Place 7: Kristin Meier Place you are seeking: Prosper ISD School Board Trustee Place 7