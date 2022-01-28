3 takeaways from Celina's "State of the City" event

2021 was a big year for Celina.
In the span of 12 months, the city raised eyebrows on a number of levels as it made headlines and earned designations. It was in April 2021 that the city approved its newest comprehensive plan, setting its sights on 2040 in the face of significant growth. Celina made waves in June when it outpaced Frisco in the number of residential building permits that had been issued in a recent cycle. Dallas Business Journal marveled at Celina’s growth and named the city the “Fastest-Growing City in North Texas” for the third consecutive year.
Celina made a name for itself in other ways in 2021: the city was deemed the Halloween Capital of North Texas and was on the path to getting a state designation amid a tumultuous state legislative season. The city also welcomed a coffee shop to the square, a milestone in a focused effort to build up Downtown Celina as the crown jewel of the city.
On Thursday, city officials, school district leaders and members of the business community gathered for the 2022 iteration of the State of the City event, hosted by the Celina Chamber of Commerce. Attendees heard from Mayor Sean Terry, Celina ISD Superintendent Tom Maglisceau, Economic Development Corporation Director Alexis Jackson and Chamber President Melissa Cromwell.
Here are three takeaways from Celina’s 2022 State of the City event:
Growth has arrived for Celina, and it isn’t going away anytime soon
In 2021, Celina reached a population of 22,793 within city limits and 28,413 within the city’s service area.
That comes after Celina reported 15,091 people in its service area in 2017. The figure is expected to hit 36,733 in 2022 and is eventually slated to reach 64,652 by 2026.
The city also saw growth in the number of single family permits issued in the past year: In 2021, Celina granted 2,516 single family permits, a high over the 1,862 reported in 2020 and 965 in 2017.
Mayor Sean Terry said that means anywhere from 400 to 600 new people are moving to Celina per month.
“And that’s crazy to think about that, how many people we have, and I have no doubt this year we’ll probably push it to over 3,000 permits this year,” Terry said.
Celina ISD is also seeing the impacts of growth
The city’s growth story hasn’t overlooked Celina ISD, which continues to see students pouring in and is looking to build more facilities to keep up. Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau said Thursday that in a couple of years, the district will likely start seeing an additional 1,000 students per year, an increase over the additional 600 students per year that CISD is currently recording.
As Maglisceau put it Thursday, the plan for Celina ISD’s elementary school additions is easy to remember: Elementary School No. 3 will be coming in 2023, No. 4 in 2024, No. 5 in 2025 and No. 6 in 2026. The district is also looking to open its next middle school next year with just over 1,000 students.
“This will be neat to get a chance to plan for all this growth and what is coming our way,” Maglisceau said.
He added that planning for future schools will include engaging the community.
Celina’s business development is keeping pace
The 2022 “State of the City” event came on the heels of the latest announcement to put Celina in the headlines: the day before, Methodist Health System announced that its next hospital would be landing at the corner of the Dallas North Tollway and FM 428. The announcement came after it was declared in August that a separate project would bring in Celina’s first hospital at the northeast corner of Dallas Parkway and Punk Carter Parkway.
Celina’s business growth kept pace in 2021- the city reported 22 new businesses, $33 million in new capital investment, 165 new jobs and 173,000 square feet of new or renovated space.
Celina’s sales tax revenues skyrocketed in 2021 by 63% and resulted in $6.07 million in revenue. The city recorded roughly $3.5 million in 2020 and $2.5 million in 2019.
“There’s a huge strong initiative in Celina for shopping local,” Jackson said Thursday.
She said the city’s success takes everyone being on the same page, including city officials, the EDC board, the Planning and Zoning Commission, business owners and the Chamber of Commerce.
“It takes all of us working together,” Jackson said, “and if we can do that, then we can really achieve greatness and success, but if we cannot, it gets harder if we’re not on the same page, and right now we are on the same page, and I’m very thankful for that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.